Third-quarter profit up for Paramount Trading

Chemical company Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited on Tuesday reported an unaudited after-tax profit of $9.2 million for the third quarter ended August 31, 2019, representing a 15 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to Chairman Radcliff Knibbs in reporting to shareholders, for the period under review revenues amounted to $381.5 million, a three per cent reduction, compared to the $394.0 million recorded in the previous corresponding period.

Paramount's administrative expenses improved quarter over quarter by seven per cent, as a result of the company's cost containment programme and rationalisation, while selling and distribution cost also increased by eight per cent to $6.2 million for the quarter under review.

Knibbs also added that the company spent $282 million in capital expenditure to continue to build out its manufacturing capacity. This expansion, he said, was financed by the proceeds from the company's preference shares issued in 2019.

The growth in shareholders' equity of $790.2 million represented a nine per cent increase quarter over quarter.

Earnings per share ended at $0.006, an increase when compared with the $0.005 recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

Paramount operates from two facilities — 39 Waltham Park Road, Kingston 13, and 8 East Bell Road, Kingston 11.