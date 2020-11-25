VM Wealth launches premium wealth management services

Victoria Mutual Wealth Management (VM Wealth) recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the launch of its premium wealth management services at the VM Wealth New Kingston head office, located at 53 Knutsford Boulevard in Kingston.

Positioned to provide an enhanced customer service experience, the new premium wealth management services will enable premium clients to benefit from quarterly portfolio reviews and first-hand information on investment opportunities at VM Wealth and Victoria Mutual Building Society through a dedicated senior officer. Additionally, premium clients will enjoy dedicated bearer services in the corporate area.

Rezworth Burchenson, chief executive officer (CEO) of VM Wealth, shared that, “VM Wealth is on a steady path, of not only financial growth but also of exceptional customer service for the clients whom we serve. Our approach to customer service has led us on a journey of digital transformation and increased personalised service.”

“Our premium clients will benefit from a wholistic financial service experience, with access to all the services within our strong integrated financial group to include, mortgage, foreign exchange services for corporate entities, property services and pension management,” he added.

Burchenson also revealed that the company will launch its VM Wealth online client portal shortly.

“This new online client portal will allow our clients to, among other things, view their investment portfolios, initiate transaction requests, create investment goals, and view their statements,” the CEO stated.

Courtney Campbell, Victoria Mutual Group President and CEO expressed pleasure that this enhancement to client service would have occurred during Victoria Mutual's Members' Month and 142nd anniversary celebrations.

“What this service reflects, is VM Group's commitment to being customer focused and being here for our members and clients,” Campbell said.