Bank of Jamaica holds policy rate
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) yesterday announced its decision to hold the policy interest rate (the rate offered to deposit-taking institutions on overnight placements with Bank of Jamaica) at 0.50 per cent per annum.
Monetary policy decisions taken by BOJ are aimed at ensuring that the annual increase in the prices of consumer goods and services (that is inflation) remains within the bank's inflation target range of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent.
Yesterday's decision to hold the policy rate unchanged reflects Bank of Jamaica's assessment that, while inflation will be temporarily elevated over the next four to five months, it will remain within target over the next two years. This revised inflation outlook is influenced by the impact of the recent flood rains on domestic agricultural supplies over the near term, as well as the ongoing impact on the economy of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
These and other factors influencing today's monetary policy decision will be discussed at Bank of Jamaica's monetary policy press briefing scheduled for tomorrow.
The next policy decision announcement date is December 18, 2020.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy