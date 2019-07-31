KINGSTON, Jamaica — Marigold Projects, a 49 per cent owned subsidiary of Aphria Inc which is headquartered in Leamington, Ontario, Canada is reporting through a news release that it has received a retail Herbal House licence from Jamaica's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to open its first store in Jamaica.

Sensi Medical Cannabis House is to be located at the Peter Tosh Square, Unit #51, Pulse Centre, 38a Trafalgar Road, overlooking the Peter Tosh Museum in New Kingston.

The cannabis house is going to offer a smoking lounge for on-site consumption, high-end accessories for sale, and Marigold's proprietary strains of cannabis and brands with the Sensi Gold label.

Sensi Medical Cannabis House is scheduled to officially open next month (August 2019) with Marigold also planning to open an additional four Cannabis Houses in Portmore, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, and Negril, pending CLA licence approval.

“The approval of Marigold's first herb house signals an exciting time for Aphria. We believe that there is tremendous opportunity in Jamaica from a domestic and international perspective and we look forward to bringing Sensi products to the market,” said Irwin Simon, chairman and interim chief executive officer of Aphria.

Simon then added in the release: “Receiving this licence is testament to our team's hard work and dedication in growing our Caribbean and LATAM business as we provide high-quality cannabis products in various regions. Aphria will continue to execute on our business plan to create long-term value, sales growth, and profitably in Canada and internationally.”

Marigold Projects also holds a Tier 3 licence to cultivate more than five-acres of land with cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic purposes.

The company's cultivation farm in Jamaica is fully operational, and inventory at opening is projected to exceed 2,700 kgs. The company maintains an additional 20 acres of vacant land in anticipation of expanding its cultivation operations, as well as a 10-acre farm in St Catherine.