Digital Housing Conference brings focus to business

Point Global Marketing hosted the 6th edition, of Digital Housing Conference, on Thursday September 20, 2019, at the Top of The World hall at the Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston.

The one day conference is “…focused on marketing and brand development and is designed to showcase best practices, particularly in digital marketing globally”.

The event featured three keynote speakers and two panels of experts from varying industries such as banking, marketing, entrepreneurship and education.

Though a digital conference, the presenters highlighted the importance of other aspects of having a successful businesses. such as strategy, governance, and mindset.

Imani Duncan-Price, Former Chief Group Strategy Officer JMMB, gave key insights on strategy and encouraged business to think strategically. Assess your “choices for today, choices for tomorrow then have your team looking at experiences and experiments to advise for the day after tomorrow.” She urged businesses to aim to manage both the old and the new in this digital age.

South African native and current Head of Marketing and Innovation at Heineken, Nomonde Donsa, made an insightful presentation on Channel Development in a Digital Age. She emphasised the importance of speed in the digital world and the ability to evolve, sharing from her experiences at some of the world's top brands as well as personal family experience.

Member of the panel Ricardo Allen, CEO of One-on-One Educational services, spoke on his business journey. He expressed that two keys that aided in him being taken seriously in business, despite his youth, was having a strong board and investors and secondly being able to sell his ability to deliver.

He also emphasised the importance of not trying to do everything on ones own, but to focus on the areas of business that you do best and that actual generate income for you company. “Focus is what helps the business to grow,” he said.

Danielle Terrilonge managing director of DRT Communications shared about differentiating oneself in the market, pricing, and how to convert clients. She emphasised finding your differentiating factor, what makes you stand out, and not trying to convert based on price alone.

Terrelonge also addressed the importance of having the right mindset, as it can affect how one shows up in business.

In the second panel discussion on Digital Transformation, Gordon Swaby, CEO of Edu-Focal and Melarka Williams, founder and CEO of Ingenuity Solution, spoke on how businesses can apply Digital Transformation in small ways to their businesses, no matter their size or industry.

To close the conference, CEO of Point Global Marketing, Javette Nixon gave a brief presentation on Digital Marketing and Customer Experience.

The audience seemed receptive and resonated with the presentations.

Nixon, was pleased with this year's staging, despite any challenges. “I always evaluate the conference from the perspective the quality of the presentations. I think that's the number one job of the event organiders; to ensure quality content. And that the attendees get practical and actionable information. And this years that was top notch,” he said.

Amongst the other speakers/faciltators present were Naomi Garrick, founder Garrick Communications, Lisandra Rickards, chief entrepreneurship officer at the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship and Kalilah Reynolds who acted as host and MC.

Digital Housing was sponsored by JN Life Insurance, Zoombridge, Television Jamaica, The Jamaica Observer, Creative Media Events and Decor and Vein centres of Jamaica.