Initial public offerings (IPO) slowly but surely moving to the digital platform

Before COVID-19 even touched the shores of Jamaica, several brokerage firms were moving towards enhanced digital means to process capital market raises which are typically initial public offerings (IPO).

With the investment market expanding massively and some public offerings having more than 5,000 applicants per offer, the shift to digital platforms has been seen as a way to enable greater efficiency and to provide quicker way to process these offers.

The first major platform to be developed was National Commerical Bank (NCB) Capital Markets' GOIPO platform, which was used to process the Wigton Windfarm IPO in April 2019.

This platform served as a critical part in the TransJamaican Highway IPO in February where more than 36,062 applications were received for a total capital raise of $25.12 billion.

It was the second totally digital IPO after the Mailpac Group IPO in November where no paper application forms were provided to applicants.

In an interview with the Business Observer, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the NCB Financial Group Patrick Hylton discussed the group's target towards going more digital despite some projects being pushed back due to COVID-19.

“For the past few years we have been developing the digital capabilities across the group and expect to continue undertaking various technological investments and upgrades to improve customer experience and efficiency,” Hylton revealed.

“We believe the advent of the pandemic has created opportunities for the acceptance and migration of transactions to digital channels. We continue our digital roadmap and have been reprioritising items that can be fast-tracked given the current COVID-19 social distancing protocols. To improve awareness of some of the available options, we recently launched the Get Digital campaign.”

Following NCBCM's GOIPO, Proven Wealth Limited became the second firm to deploy an online IPO application system which was coined IPOPRO.

Unlike NCBCMs GOIPO, which was primarily targeting IPO's and certain public offers, IPOPRO was built to also process private placements and structured products for investors who wanted to participate in these investments. IPOPRO was integrated into Proven Wealth's mobile app which allowed their clients to sign digitally within the app rather than download, print, sign and upload the signature form as seen with other platforms.

President and CEO of Proven Wealth Limited Johann Heaven described this as part of Proven Wealth's slate of initiatives for 2020 to make wealth more accessible, hassle-free, relaxed and easier.

Financial service firms JMMB Group and Mayberry Investments Limited have used their existing Moneyline and Mayberry Online platforms to process more public offerings as both firms aim to digitisie these processes which tend to attract their expansive client bases which stretch into the thousands. Moneyline served as a critical part of JMMB Group's additional public offering (APO) last October which saw the financial conglomerate raise more than $19 billion in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

The other major brokerage firms which have confirmed development of an online IPO platform are Barita Investments Limited and VM Wealth Management Limited.

The former will be launching its platform dubbed Barita Boss for its multi-billion APO which is set to open in 2 weeks with an incentive being offered in the form of no JCSD fee for using that platform.