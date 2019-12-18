Irie Jam retains Mayberry Investment to raise capital

Irie Jam Media, having recently retained the services of Mayberry Investments Limited (Mayberry) to successfully raise market capital powering the first stage of the company's global expansion, is now yearning for greater expansion.

Some 25 years ago the entity created history when it executed the very first radio simulcast between New York and Jamaica. Today, with the lion's share of weekly Caribbean programming on WVIP 93.5 FM in New York City, Irie Jam Media Group has expanded its offering, becoming the loudest voice to the Jamaican/Caribbean community in the USA.

Group founder and CEO Robert “Bobby” Clarke O in touting international expansion has said that the retention of the services of Mayberry will significantly help the company to raise needed funds to offset its mission.

“Consistent with our history of innovation and creativity, Irie Jam Media has embarked on an unprecedented expansion, the first stage of which was to acquire funding through a capital market transaction with Mayberry Investments that now allows investors in Jamaica to participate in Irie Jam's global expansionary drive. The transaction was spearheaded by Tania Waldron-Gooden of Mayberry Investments,” Clarke disclosed.

Clarke's confidence comes from marketplace trends which repeatedly show that there is no shortage of demands by the Diaspora for goods and services from the region, yet when it comes to marketing access there is a dearth of entities offering access over traditional radio.

“Irie Jam not only offers radio but through our digital platforms we are ideally positioned to offer global access — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week — to Caribbean content. Our community is one market spanning several countries all united by common goals, culture and interests, and we are uniquely positioned to service clients,” he asserted.

Based on the overwhelming response from investors, Irie Jam will seek to offer additional opportunities for interested investors to further participate in its expansion strategy. In this regard, the Queens-based company will immediately establish a local office in Kingston, Jamaica, for smoother transition and one-on-one liaison with clients. Looking ahead to new opportunities and product offering Clarke shared that Irie Jam's market reach will expand to be the length and breadth of the Caribbean and its Diaspora.

“Finally there is a media conglomerate that will serve as a gateway for Jamaican enterprises to able to have, explaining that all commercial entities in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean will be able to have access to the Diaspora marketplace.

Looking ahead to new opportunities and product offerings, Clarke stated “2020 promises to be a monumental year, not only for Irie Jam but also for the Diaspora marketplace. Consumers, producers, private and public sector entities alike will have access to an integrated marketing platform that offers never-before-seen opportunities bridging the Diaspora to its homeland. We are the pre-eminent source for Caribbean content, a one stop source for all things Diaspora; we have always been at the forefront of communication with the Caribbean,” he reiterated.

Besides radio, Irie Jam Media has enjoyed unprecedented success in the concert space, garnering notoriety for staging major music festivals and entertainment events in the USA. The company also made a name in athletics, serving as media partners of the Reebok Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium in New York, where Olympic champion Usain “lighting” Bolt first set a world record in the 100 metres in 2008.