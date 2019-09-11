Jefferies Group coordinate global effort to support hurricane relief in the
The Jefferies Group a US, European and Asian equity, fixed income and foreign exchange trading as Jefferies Group LLC, an American multinational independent investment bank and financial services company that is headquartered in New York City, will today (Wednesday, September, 11) donate all net trading commissions from US, European and Asian equity, fixed income and foreign exchange trading to The Bahamas for hurricane relief.
In addition, the global investment company will donate US$1 million from its own pocket to the relief effort, and all 3,656 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to donate to the relief effort by donating their Wednesday salary.
These contributions will be allocated to a series of charities, with the goal of quickly getting funds to relief efforts directly involved in the rescue and recovery efforts.
Rich Handler, chairman and chief executive officer of Jefferies, and Brian Friedman, chairman of the executive committee, commented: “All of us at Jefferies are deeply concerned about the catastrophic devastation in The Bahamas. We hope this donation from Jefferies will help, in some small way, to
ease the pain of those affected, and encourage our global employees and clients
to join our efforts to contribute to those in need.”
Jefferies Group LLC provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.
