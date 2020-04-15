JSE extends filing period for reports amidst COVID-19 impacts

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has extended its filing period for all financial and communication statements from listed companies, given the impact of the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a release yesterday Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the JSE, advised all listed companies that given the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the timely completion and submission of statutory audits and annual reports, they expect that there will be consequent delays in reports.

“The JSE is mindful of the strategies being pursued by the Government to treat with the public health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate the unavoidable impact on economic activities and the associated challenges that will be faced by listed companies and their auditors in meeting the reporting requirements under the rules of the JSE,” Street Forrest said.

“In light of the foregoing, we wish to advise of the decision of the JSE to allow an additional 15 days for submission of annual, audited and quarterly reports that are due over the period March to April 2020,” she added.

Street Forrest also reminded listed companies of JSE rules that in the event they are unable to submit reports on the dates specified, “a company that is unable to timely submit to the JSE its financial statements must notify the JSE where it can be foreseen that there is the probability of the delay, the circumstances, and the probable extent of the delay. The company should also simultaneously place an advertisement in the print media, advising shareholders of the delay”.

Additionally, the managing director encouraged stakeholders to submit all documents/ communications electronically to ensure timely submission — noting that in protecting its staff and customers during the period, the primary mode of communication will be through its electronic channels.

“We are optimistic that the above will be generally supported and assure our continued commitment in maintaining the highest quality of service during this time. If there are any concerns or comments, please do not hesitate to contact us,” Street Forrest said in closing.

— KELLARAY MILES