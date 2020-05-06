Luxury living the WISE way

Douglas Gourzong had long planned the development of a luxury residential complex with smart home features that he said would revolutionise the standard of living for Jamaican citizens.

In fact Gourzong, CEO of WISE Construction Group Ltd, is already far down the wicket, forging a partnership with JMMB Fund Managers for the construction of the resort-style development named Signature Smart Homes comprising a mix of 38 luxury apartments (named The Panorama) and townhouses (named The Grand) sitting on one acre of land in the Kingston 6 area of the capital city.

Now, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has given the project greater relevance as its automation features will basically give residents the comfort of not having to touch controls for smart switches and other essential fixtures.

“Automation can help prevent the spread of not only coronavirus but viruses on a whole,” Gourzong told the Jamaica Observer. “People should not be afraid of COVID. We're making provision to ensure to stem the spread of the virus. Risks are minimised based on the touchless and voice commands of the smart devices in each unit.”

To deliver this cutting-edge product Gourzong has teamed with Austrian company Loxone, a world leader in the development of smart homes. On its website, Loxone states that its founders “Thomas Moser and Martin Oller were motivated by the idea of a home that can take care of functions like safety, energy efficiency and comfort on its own with little need for manual control”.

Gourzong explained that his development will boast smart features, ahead of the current market offerings, including responsiveness to the unique preferences of the occupants, with a centralised user-friendly interface operated using an iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab; safety structures with real-time video intercom; fire and flood protection; energy efficiency; air quality control to include Co2 and smoke detectors.

Residents of the development, he explained, will benefit from four main features: biometric entry access, multi-media, automated blinds, and security provided by KingAlarm including its response team.

Gourzong is looking even further to include face recognition temperature control to access the lobby area, not only in this development but for others to come. This feature, he explained, will ensure the health safety of residents. This, though, has not yet been finalised.

Reiterating that all units will be outfitted with smart appliances, Gourzong gave as an example refrigerators fitted with an app that will give residents the convenience of placing orders at participating grocery stores and have them delivered.

“Also, if a consumer goes to the supermarket and they don't remember what they need in the refrigerator, the fridge has built-in smart cameras that will allow you to look on your phone and see what is in the fridge,” Gourzong told the Business Observer, adding that while the technology is new to Jamaica, it has been in use in other countries.

He emphasised that the smart system in the development is not cloud-based, thus protecting it from being hacked, and as such not needing the Internet. “So, if your Internet goes down your home will still be 100 per cent functional,” he said.

Additionally, the units will be outfitted with automated features that control lighting, temperature, and entertainment and media. Other amenities include a simulation games room, gym, jogging trail, entertainment deck, and floating deck. In keeping with its environmentally friendly design, the development will house electric vehicle charging stations.

“This full suite of smart technology will not just add comfort and style, but will enable occupants to be more efficient, saving them hours in doing over 50,000 tasks per year. That is time that could be better spent with loved ones or pursuing other passions,” Gourzong said of the development, adding that each townhouse comes with its own infinity pool on the roof and its own smart glass elevator.

Additionally, the development is designed to afford accessibility to people with physical disabilities, a feature that Gourzong made clear to point out as he insisted “a person in a wheelchair has just as much equal opportunity to enjoy the amenities and features of our developments”.

While Gourzong is obviously excited about all the modern amenities being included in his Signature Smart Homes, which is expected to complete construction in 2021/22, he is just as enthusiastic looking at the possibilities this type of development holds for the future.

He believes another way to fight COVID-19 and other viruses is not to make an individual household automated independently, but to make communities smart as a whole.

“To make home automation a world-changing concept we need to think bigger,” he argued. “Technologists have been mostly focused on the benefits of individuals and families one home at a time, but there is an unexploited strength in numbers when it comes to connected homes. The benefit of home automation to a society could be so much more if smart homes were scaled into fully connected smart communities.

“We developers, home-builders and tech giants must not only focus on designing homes and automation, but we should do so to benefit surrounding communities on a whole. Imagine a community where everyone's home is built to connect to a smart network the same way they connect to an electrical grid,” he said.

“Every development we do, whether residential or commercial, our goal is not just to automate the home or the building but set platforms of growth that will benefit the community as a whole. This will be achieved by treating each geographical area independently by seeing how best we can make the community smart but in a wise way,” the World Intelligent Systematic Engineers (WISE) boss said.