Medical Disposables celebrates profit despite forex volatility

HEALTH care and consumer products distributor, Kingston-based Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited (MDS), is reporting that the company was able to generate a year-end profit in spite of the volatility of foreign exchange fluctuations that squeezed profit margins.

“We were able to weather the volatility in foreign exchange fluctuations over the past year, through a combination of the tireless effort of the entire team in ensuring that we not only maintain the MDS standard, but continue to reinvent ourselves in a dynamic market,” General Manager Kurt Boothe said.

Despite the challenging financial climate, the company managed to generate profit before tax of $123.3 million, which was $13.7 million or 12.5 per cent above the previous year ended March 31, 2018.

“The nature of the Jamaican economy leaves businesses, and the wider economy, highly sensitive to movements in the price of the Jamaican dollar, but we were able to overcome the challenges,” Boothe said.

In a release to shareholders this week, MDS noted that total non-operational expenses of $63.3 million, increased by $31.1 million or 96.8 per cent.

“The increase was as a result of the significant loss on foreign exchange of $23.3 million calculated on the cost of goods purchased, due to the devaluation of the Jamaican dollar to the United States currency. This was an increase of $25.9 million when compared to the previous year ended March 31, 2018,” the company noted.

“We will be implementing cash reserve strategies, and we are in active discussions with our banking partners along the lines for forecasting in order for us to be proactive rather than reactive, to combat any negative market shocks which may arise, so we can weather any storm ahead of time,” Boothe added.

The Bank of Jamaica has announced that the public should continue to expect an active foreign currency market, and should adapt to the new realities.

“It is no longer a market in which the exchange rate drifts in one direction only, and as long as prevailing economic conditions remain as positive as they are, it is normal and to be expected that the exchange rate will keep fluctuating in both directions,” the central bank said in an earlier release.

Last year MDS continued its rise, reporting that it had crossed the $2-billion threshold in revenues for the first time in the company's history. The business, which is listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), made profits in excess of $100 million, following record gains during financial year 2017/2018.

MDS products span pharmaceuticals, vaccines, injectables, hospital supplies, medical disposable items, medical sundries, consumer products, and beauty items.

The company continued to show robust growth in a number of areas. MDS reported gross profit of $548.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2019, which represented growth of $87 million, or 19 per cent compared to the year ended March 31, 2018.

“Operating expenses of $361.9 million increased by $42.1 million or 13.2 per cent, due mainly to the costs associated with our sales growth. These operational expenses include salaries, commissions and related expenses, general insurance expense, delivery expenses, information technology consultancy fees, security expenses and utility expenses,” the company said.

Another mitigating factor which affected year-end profits for MDS this year was its payment of tax remission for the first time. The company is in now its sixth year since being listed on the Junior Market.

As a result, MDS is now subject to 50 per cent tax remission as of December 24, 2018. As such, profit after tax grew by $3.2 million or 2.9 per cent from $109.6 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, to $112.8 million at the end of the current financial year.

Total assets grew by 21.4 per cent or $200.8 million from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. The company's inventories and receivables balance increased as a direct result of the increased business opportunities, which are reflected in the overall increase in sales revenue. These assets were supported by shareholders' equity of $759.2 million and liabilities of $889.7 million, which grew by $86.1 million or 12.8 per cent and $114.7 million or 14.8 per cent, respectively.

The company distributed dividends of 10.4 cents per share during the current financial year.

Sales revenue for the fourth quarter was $641.3 million, compared to $559.5 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, an increase of $81.8 million or 14.6 per cent. Sales in this quarter were $102.6 million or 19 per cent higher than that of the third quarter.

Gross profit for the period was $182.4 million compared to $131.8 million in the corresponding period in the previous year, an increase of $50.6 million or 38.4 per cent. Gross profit in this quarter was $57.9 million or 46.4 per cent higher than that of the third quarter.