H&L's wading through COVID-19

Hardware & Lumber (H&L), Jamaica's leading construction, agriculture and home improvement retail chain is pointing to the possibility of returning to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) at some future date but not at this time.

Managing director of H&L Marcus Richards shied away from making any concrete pronouncement about H&L returning to public hands, only to say that returning to the JSE is a distinct possibility. H&L delisted from the JSE in May 2016 after Argyle Industries Inc acquired control of the company on December 30, 2015, when it purchased the majority shareholding of GraceKennedy Limited.

Since then H&L, which was founded in 1927 by the Henriques Brothers, has been operating as a private company, wholly owned by Argyle, which is domiciled in Castries, St Lucia.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Observer Business Forum, Richards, who dubs himself the Chief Servant at H&L, stated that the company has no need for public equity at this time.

He did not discount the possibility that this could become a necessity in the near future, while pointing out that the current, challenging business environment with COVID-19 poses a lot of potential for strategic partnership and acquisition of struggling companies. In such a scenario, the H&L chief servant sees a possible return to the JSE to seek funding to exploit any such business opportunity.

STABILITY - THE PRIMARY FOCUS NOW

“At this moment, we don't need the JSE for capital but that could change, honestly,” Richards told The Business Forum. He declared that stability is the biggest focus at this time for the company, which is comprised of two separate divisions — Rapid True Value, which provides hardware and home improvement products, and AgroGrace, which sells agricultural products wholesale and retail.

According to Richards, “To be stable is a big thing, because a lot of companies are crumbling…survival mode a lot of companies are in.” He made the point that H&L has to remain stable as it gets stronger, and in doing so will be able to take advantage of the opportunities being opened up in this novel coronavirus pandemic business environment.

The chief servant stated that this year has been a tough one for most companies, admitting that H&L has been able to ride out the strong tides and gusty currents in this COVID-19-hostile business waters in Jamaica. He is comfortable with the current business model of growing H&L organically, while making the business more efficient.

Richards remarked that “ any business that doesn't see its business fall off a cliff this year has done well”, explaining that the conversations in business nowadays are not about growth but stability. He proudly stated that H&L is holding firm: “In this moment we are very solid with our capital structure; we have the right amount of equity, the right amount of debt and our shareholders are happy, our lenders are happy and this is because of our stability.”

BOASTING ABOUT H&L'S CAPITAL STRENGTH

Richards also made mention of the fact that H&L, which currently has 10 Rapid True Value outlets across Jamaica, along with six H&L Agro retail centres, has not had to return to its creditors begging to renegotiate any debts or requesting moratorium on credit, which he contended is happening all over.

The H&L managing director referenced his recent bondholders meeting called by the company to have a conversation with its creditors. The company's management is confident as Richards reported that aside from a few questions asked, bondholders walked away “knowing that their investment is secured”.

On the matter of expansion, the H&L boss said this is not on the agenda, “but in this moment we are trying to hold strain because in these types of environment we have found that this is when you de-risk the business the most, as opposed to adding risk”. Therefore, at this point in time, H&L is trying to ensure that the business is around for another 92 years.

“So we really have to see some blue skies around this COVID-19 situation before we really reactivate around what expansion could and should look like,” Richards said in concluding.