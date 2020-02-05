PwC announces new firm opening in Guyana

Global accounting group PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) continues to grow its presence in the Caribbean with the opening of a new firm in Guyana.

The move comes as Guyana prepares for a growth rate this year of some 86 per cent according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), based on the discovery of oil.

The move means that PwC is the first of the big four global accounting firms to enter Guyana with its own full-fledged office since the oil find.

Another global accounting company, KPMG, which is represented in Jamaica, Trinidad, and several other Caribbean countries, had an office in Guyana but left after changes were made to the regulatory environment. The firm still has solid and reliable contacts there, however.

“We do service a lot of clients in Guyana from both Jamaica and Trinidad, but we are waiting to see how the regulatory environment evolves before going back in,” KPMG Jamaica managing partner Tarun Handa told the Business Observer yesterday.

“Sometimes it's better to be a fast follower than a leader,” Handa stated.

Of the other two big global firms, an online search shows that EY has a presence at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown. In contrast, Deloitte has a relationship with an independent auditing company.

The new firm means that PwC will now operate in nine territories in the region, including The Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, east Caribbean, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

PwC Guyana will create new jobs and build local capacity in Guyana, with the support of professionals from throughout the Caribbean and broader global network, to provide comprehensive professional services to local and international clients, said a PwC news release.

Services will include tax compliance and corporate secretarial services, advisory services such as consulting, deals, forensics, and digital, risk assurance services, including internal audit and cybersecurity, as well as other non-audit accounting services.

Angelique Bart managing partner, PwC Guyana, and Tax & Legal Services Leader, PwC Trinidad and Tobago said: “We have a strong history of supporting clients in Guyana and, as a Guyanese myself, I am immensely proud of the country's expected economic growth and the opportunity to merge my native home with my professional home at PwC. PwC's deep understanding of the market and extensive experience working in the country for nearly 15 years means that we are well-poised to support indigenous and international clients and to contribute to the realisation of the significant growth potential of the country.”

Brian Hackett territory leader, PwC Trinidad and Tobago and co-territory leader, PwC Guyana added, “Having worked with clients in Guyana over many years it's clear there is a growing demand for the breadth of services that PwC provides. This is especially so as you consider the backdrop of the changing macroeconomic and regulatory landscape in the region and globally, as well as the rapid rise of new technologies and risks, which impact both public and private sector organisations.”

Frazer Lindsay, chief executive officer, PricewaterhouseCoopers Caribbean Region Limited, and co-territory leader at PwC Guyana, said, “We see a bright future in Guyana and are excited to build on our long legacy of providing quality services and exceptional value to our clients across the region. Having a physical presence here will strengthen our ability to support our local and international clients as they deliver on their growth and development plans.”

PwC Guyana's office s located at the New Trafalgar Building, 165 Waterloo Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.