Red Stripe makes quick and effective COVID-19 initiatives

RED Stripe has responded to the outbreak of COVID-19 by taking quick and decisive measures to deal with their team members and by keeping production going during the pandemic.

Luis Prata, managing director (MD) of Red Stripe in an interview on Monday with the Business Observer , said the health decisions were guided by the protocols issued by the Government and also from guidelines from Red Stripe's parent company, Heineken.

The Red Stripe MD said in formulating the measures to deal with COVID-19 period, three basic principles were used.

“We acted with three basic principles in mind— the health and safety, as well as the trust of employees; safeguarding the continuity of our business and appeal of our brands, including committing to the continuity of our suppliers and customers and to offer contributions to those communities who are most impacted by the coronavirus.

“We have developed a governance structure guided by our management team. We meet at least two times a week virtually to ensure we are keeping our team-members informed, making the right decisions, and making progress.

”We have also created three task forces that come together on a daily or weekly basis to ensure the health and safety of employees, supply chain stability, and [provide] business continuity,” Prata said.

Prata then shared that among other measures introduced were:

- Temperature checks and accompanying training and protocols at all entry points;

- The imposition of a mandatory work-from-home policy for non-essential staff to minimise employee exposure and risk. This has now moved to a two-day workweek with split teams — Group A works Mondays and Thursdays while Group B works Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are for deep cleaning across the site;

- Increased sanitisation schedules and supplies throughout the entire site;

- Distribution of adequate personal protection equipment (PPEs) for all employees.

“That, in a nutshell, were just some of the health measures undertaken by the company. However, we had to continue production for both the domestic and export markets and have taken additional measures to ensure production continuity. Our export market is effectively serviced, and our brand and corporate reputation remain intact,” Prata shared with the Business Observer.

To achieve its production objectives, Red Stripe decided to:

• Move their sales and operations cycle to weekly versus monthly so as to keep a pulse on business impact;

• Increase regional awareness by sharing with other Heineken companies to learn what they are doing and to find out what can be applied to the local operations;

• Cross-train employees whose job roles were reduced by utilising e-learning platforms and on the job training;

• Implement a weekly management cycle for inventory to reduce storage cost for raw materials and demurrage;

• Constantly communicate with suppliers to ensure constancy and consistency in supply so as to keep pace with demand.

“Even as we took precautions for ourselves and to keep our production going, we also considered the most vulnerable in our society. Elderly infirmary residents face considerable risks. As a business, we donated 1,500 cases of Malta to the Ministry of Local Government to support nutrition programmes in infirmaries across the island.

“The product, with an approximate retail value of $6 million, benefited residents in 14 infirmaries and three golden age homes managed by local parish councils.

“Red Stripe has made an additional move in the fight against COVID-19 by making available radio, print, and billboard advertising spaces for use by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in its public education campaign.

“Misinformation is one of the hazards in a crisis such as we are now facing. One of the best actions we can take is to support the spread of factual information so Jamaicans can have the best advice as quickly as possible.

“We have also recognised that some of our citizens are unable to access online classes. They needed support in providing nutrition for their children with schools being out. Through our D&G Foundation we issued 132 care packages with food items for 115 families and 17 teachers of two early childhood institutions in surrounding inner-city communities.

“Further, we launched the 'For our Bars' Jamaica initiative with the singular goal of helping close to 2000 community bars reopen and get them started with products, hand sanitiser, face shields, and peanuts.

“We have invested close to $40 million in initiatives to combat COVID-19 at our workplace and in the various communities islandwide,” Prata ended.