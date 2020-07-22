RJR posts profit for 2020 financial year

Radio Jamaica Limited, parent company of the RJR/Gleaner Communications Group, posted a turnaround profit of $37.6 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

The company recorded a loss of $22.4 million in the previous financial year.

The media group reported a two per cent increase in revenues, which went up to $5.6 billion with the final month of March seeing almost $50 million in advertising contracts cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19 on advertising spend.

Revenues from the radio segment went up six per cent while earnings from audio/visual and print segments inched up by one per cent each for the financial year in review.

The small increase in revenues was attributed to the group's launch of TVJ's international channel, higher retransmission fees through the islands largest cable provider and various radio and television transmission networks.

Direct expenses declined by $156.4 million to $2.59 billion due to the Fifa World Cup expenses not being repeated during the just-ended fiscal year. This left the group with a gross profit of $3 billion, which is 10 per cent higher than the previous comparative period .

Selling and other operating expenses increased primarily due to higher commissions, fees for a business feasibility study and acquisition costs related to new software deployed across the group. Administrative expenses and other income declined as a result of a reduction in amortisation costs for intangible assets and a one off none recurring income in the prior year.

These varied increase and declines resulted in an operating profit of $90.5 million which was a 184 per cent increase compared to the $31.8 million recorded in the prior year. With the decline in finance expenses and a taxation charge for the year, the group managed to post earnings per share of $0.02 compared with a $0.01 loss in 2019.

Total assets rose by two percent to $3.8 billion with non-current assets up by five per cent to $2.3 billion and current assets down three per cent to $1.46 billion. Total liabilities grew by eight per cent to $1.47 billion with current liabilities up by 18 per cent at $777.6 million and non-current liabilities down to $695.1 million.

Shareholder's equity attributable to shareholders closed the year down by two per cent to $2.3 billion. During the year, the group acquired a 25 per cent stake in Puerto Rican company Jamaica Holding LLC and 6.89 per cent stake in SiFi Studios Jamaica Limited.

Group chief financial officer, Andrea Wilson-Messam, confirmed that Jamaica Holding LLC was related to the group's investment in Gustazos while SiFi Studios represented their investment in digital advertising in real estate. Based on the audited financials surrounding the associates, Jamaica Holding LLC was valued at $160.7 million and SiFi was valued at $249.3 million when calculated off the investment cost.

Subsequent to the end of the 2020 financial year, the group took measures to cut costs associated with its print division which saw a reduction in revenues due to COVID-19. These included laying off staff and pay cuts to close the gap associated with the reduced revenue.

There has also been a pivot towards educational programmes and virtual parties through its TV segment along with other cost-cutting measures.

David Rose is a Chemistry student at the University of the West Indies, Mona. You can find him on Twitter (@jcknight2), email jcdrconsult@gmail.com and find his contributions on www.everymickle.com. He is an analyst who also appears on Taking Stock which is on Youtube.