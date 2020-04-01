Sagicor Bank advises point-of-sale merchants

Sagicor Bank, in ensuring that safety is practised while using point-of-sale (POS) and mobile point-of-sale (MPOS) devices to conduct business in light of the new realities of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has urged merchants to exercise every precaution.

In a release yesterday, Kevin Chin Shue, assistant vice-president of the bank's cards and payments division, advised that with the projected increase in the use of electronic means of payments at this time, it is important that merchants remain vigilant and also pay special attention to the cleanliness of the devices used.

“We want to urge merchants to do what is necessary to ensure that machines are cleaned regularly, to reduce the chance of transmitting the virus even as you remain guided by the directives from the Government and health authorities,” he said.

Chin Shue said, based on the recommendations from the manufacturer of the POS and MPOS machines, the following are the steps to be taken when cleaning and disinfecting the devices:

•Devices should only be cleaned with water using a lightly damp microfibre cloth. Solvents, detergents and abrasive cleaners should not be used.

•After cleaning, the devices may be disinfected using an alcohol-based wipe or alcohol-based cleaner applied to a microfibre cloth. Do not spray, coat or pour any disinfectant or other liquid directly onto the device.

•Never use bleach, thinner, trichloroethylene or ketone-based solvents, which can deteriorate plastic or rubber parts of the device.

He advised merchants that in using these devices it is also very important they remain cognisant of the risk of persons fraudulently accessing the machines. He further shared some useful tips which can be employed to safeguard the devices and ward off potential fraud.

“Secure your POS/MPOS device on the premises and do not leave it in areas easily accessible to customers. Be aware of customers whose cards are not signed and who refuse to present a valid ID card, when requested. Remember to settle your devices at the end of every business day and print the detailed report for your records before settling. The MPOS auto-settles at the end of each day,” he noted.

He urged businesses to protect their username and passwords whilst assuring the public that the bank is committed to maintaining excellent service delivery during this period.