Salada retains position as contract manufacturer of choice

Boasting a 98 per cent rating in a recent global food safety audit, Salada Foods has reaffirmed its position as the contract manufacturer of choice for the production of coffee products, instant powders, and teas in North America and the Caribbean.

The Kingston-based coffee processor received the 98 per cent score in the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Food Safety Audit Edition 8.1 – a globally recognised food safety initiative.

Commenting on the rating, Dianna Blake-Bennett, general manager at Salada Foods Jamaica, said that this has contributed to making their brand even stronger.

“This recent rating in the Safe Quality Food (SQF) audit reaffirms Salada Foods' position as the manufacturer of choice in the Caribbean and North America,” she shared.

“We provide a turnkey solution that allows our customers to locally manufacture and package their brand offerings according to their unique formulations,” Blake-Bennett added.

The SQF Programme is recognised by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and links primary production certification to food manufacturing, distribution and agent/broker management certification.

The coffee-producing company which is staffed by over 120 team members said that it makes significant effort to train and keep their staff updated on food safety practices.

“The auditor interviewed several manufacturing staff members and was impressed with their knowledge of food safety,” Blake-Bennett further stated

She also mentioned that a training register has been developed for each department, which will help keep track of members' training requirements.

Salada Foods' manufacturing facility, occupies a six-acre site, and has offices, facilitates coffee manufacturing, extraction, and spray drying, and provides warehouses. Quality control is also facilitated, including five hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) plans.

“Our facility is over 60 years old but is well taken care of and is continually updated with new technology, while maintaining historic coffee roasting, grinding, spray drying processes to supply customers with high-quality and safe products,” said Lorna Lewis, group operations manager at Salada Foods.

Salada Foods has been in the coffee processing business since 1958. It is the only instant coffee plant in the Caribbean and supplies a full complement of Jamaican coffee in roasted and ground, roasted whole beans, and soluble coffee (instants). The company also manufactures instant, crystallised powders and teas.