Sandals elevates all-inclusive portfolio in Jamaica

Sandals Resorts International has raised the bar in luxury accommodations at two of its properties in Jamaica, sending what it said is a strong signal of its commitment to continuously innovating and elevating guest experience while deepening its investment in the island's tourism industry.

The all-inclusive resort chain, a sister company to this newspaper, has unveiled the world's first-ever Swim-up Rondoval Suites and completely reimagined 112-room beachfront Dutch Village at Sandals South Coast, as well as upgrades of 36 rooms at Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay.

“The first-ever Swim-up Rondoval Suites at Sandals South Coast are Jamaica's newest and most secluded luxury accommodations. Each suite features zero-entry swim up access, a private plunge pool, an outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, and Sandals Resorts' new signature Serenity Swing with scenic views,” Sandals stated in a news release on Monday.

The suites, the company said, are located in the resort's brand-new South Seas Village situated on the 17,040 sq ft swim-up pool, the longest in the western hemisphere.

“To round out Sandals South Coast's portfolio of romantic upgrades, the secluded retreat also debuted the fully renovated Dutch Swim-Up Village, setting the scene for modern relaxation inspired by the sea,” the all-inclusive resort said, adding that the new village boasts “112 magnificent, beachfront rooms with outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs for two, free-standing tubs with a separate shower in select categories and direct swim-up pool access for select rooms”.

The upgrade at Sandals Royal Caribbean runs across the property's Caernarvon and Arundel buildings.

“Located in the resort's Caribbean Village and joining the new Sandringham building introduced earlier this year, the newly renovated poolside rooms feature custom furniture, Tranquility Soaking Tubs for two, new bathrooms and a range of enhancements that update and modernise the rooms, offering guests the most luxurious accommodations possible,” Sandals said.

Additional enhancements at the property include developments to the South Pool and surrounding area, including a new jacuzzi, new cabanas with outdoor fans and lighting, and a new outdoor shower.

The renovations, Sandals pointed out, come on the heels of the introduction of three newly introduced restaurant concepts at Sandals Royal Caribbean — Spices, which brings Pan-Caribbean favourites to the table for an authentic island restaurant experience; Bombay Club, which offers authentic Indian cuisine from flavourful dishes like butter chicken, to delicious vegan and vegetarian options like aloo gobi; and La Tavola, which allows guests to share in the comfort, cuisine and camaraderie found around every Italian table.

“We are proud to unveil these upgrades at two of our most beautiful resorts. For almost 40 years our brand has been built on innovation and a desire to consistently raise the bar. We've always been pioneers in the tourism industry and especially in the all-inclusive market, and these exciting developments at Sandals South Coast and Sandals Royal Caribbean are further proof of that,” the release quotes Sandals Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart.

“Our new Swim-Up Rondoval Suites are the first of their kind anywhere in the world. We're also incredibly proud of the redesign of the resort's Dutch Village, and at Sandals Royal Caribbean we're excited about the renovations and reimagining of not one, but two room blocks,” he said.

“These developments are proof of our commitment to Jamaican tourism as well as our commitment to providing our guests with elevated luxury-included experiences,” Stewart added.

The company said the upgrades “add to each resort's already cutting-edge architectural design which includes the intimate and lavishly designed Over-the-Water Bungalows at both Sandals South Coast and Sandals Royal Caribbean, as well as the sought-after Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel, brand-new Wedding Garden venue, and Latitudes Overwater Bar at Sandals South Coast”.