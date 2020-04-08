Scotiabank to temporarily close 8 branches

Scotiabank , Scotia Insurance, and Scotia Investments will be temporarily closing eight branches and office locations across the island April 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020.

The affected locations are Christiana, Manchester; Cross Roads, Kingston; Ironshore, St James; Old Harbour, St, Catherine; Oxford Road, St Andrew; Port Maria, St Mary; St Ann's Bay, St Ann; and The University of the West Indies, Mona campus.

The temporary closures come as Scotiabank has decided to reduce the number of branches serving the public at this time, as part of its business continuity planning initiatives.

All other branches will remain open, but will only facilitate transactions that cannot be conducted using self-service channels.

Temporary closures are also being implemented in other countries in the region as the COVID-19 crisis evolves and the banking group seeks to make changes to protect the health and safety of employees and customers.

The bank is reminding customers that Scotia online banking and its new mobile banking app can be used to transfer funds, pay bills, top up mobile phones, and check account balances at no cost 24 hours per day.

In addition to facilitating cash deposits and withdrawals, its full-service automated banking machines (ABMs) have been enhanced with additional features including loan and credit card payment options and are available 24 hours per day.

Scotiabank is strongly encouraging retail and business customers to sign up for online banking and to utilise ABMs to conduct any necessary transactions.

It is encouraging all customers to take the necessary precautions to protect their health and safety at this time.