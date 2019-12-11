$611-million Surreal housing development taking shape

Sprawled on a parcel of land bordering a lush green golf course in the swanky Sugar Mill Road area of Ironshore in St James, the $611-million Surreal, a 27-housing unit project developed by NFD Construction, is now taking shape.

According to Matthew Donaldson, who forms half of the husband-and-wife team operating NFD Construction, the multimillion dollar housing project is on track for completion by the first quarter of 2021.

His wife, Danielle, explained that the 27 units range between one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, including penthouse units and three villas.

One of the key distinguishing features of the development, she explained, is its personal touch.

“We are ensuring that it is up to a condo and villa standard as opposed to the apartment and townhouse — we need an intimate feel. It features very specific taste, signature items like outdoor terraces for each person with outdoor Jacuzzis — very intimate. Every penthouse unit has a jacuzzi and every villa has its own lap pool,” she revealed.

Her husband concurred, adding that the project is aimed at offering potential homeowners a comfortable, high-standard home.

“This project is revolutionary to projects that have been done in the past five, six years. We are fortunate enough to acquire land on the golf course. We are giving you a surreal experience, all authentic, high-end finishes and high-end feeling,” he remarked.

The project includes 16 one-bedrooms, measuring 840 square feet. The two-bedrooms are 1,360 square feet; the one-bedroom penthouse, which has a loft, is 1,180 square feet. The two-bedroom penthouse is 1,680 square feet.

“All units have 20 feet of glass window looking out to the golf course, so all of this is 20 feet unimpeded view. Everybody has a personal touch. We are big on outdoor space. For instance all houses have five terraces that you can go and sit down, relax, chill, have coffee — whatever one might. Apartments also have plenty terraces,” Matthew revealed, adding that nine units have already been sold.

The Donaldsons, who are in their early 30s, are targeting young professionals, among others, with fine taste for investment in the housing units.

“Somebody who likes finer things — nice finishes, fine taste — is what we are focusing on, first and foremost. We have to have this done as an investment to anyone that buys. Everybody, the richest of the richest, wants a deal. At the same time we are also going into family-oriented — young professionals who are big on quality. I like my privacy, I like the finer things: we are giving you the same things we would use,” Mathew remarked.

His partner added: “We have Kohler appliances onboard; we have Mia Cucina out of Miami to do our kitchens and cupboards. This is our first project as NFD Construction, therefore it is important for us to provide quality to the end-user.”

The Donaldsons have had previous experience in the construction industry, having provided concrete for projects such as Hyatt Ziva/Zilara, Rio, among others.

In fact with the history of his father and uncle being in the construction industry for nearly three decades, Matthew literally grew up around building sites.

“I started managing actual equipment logistics at a very early age and then I started doing concrete, as I poured the concrete for Riu, we poured some the concrete for Hyatt Ziva/Zilara, we poured the concrete for the DeCameron renovation along with pouring concrete for the working class people. There is plenty of work out there that we have done. Before we ventured into a big project like this, that was where our bread and butter was. We did a lot of build-outs, specialising in the BPOs,” he revealed.

He pointed out that no Airbnb will be facilitated at Surreal; however, consideration will be given to accommodating the short-term rental platform at two other housing solutions that NFD has in the pipeline.

The Donaldsons say they could not have embarked on the project without their financial partners Sygnus, their project management team RECPM, and contractors Kinetic Engineering.