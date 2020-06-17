$68.5-million profit for Indies Pharma in Q2

INDIES Pharma Jamaica Limited reported on Wednesday last (June 10), an unaudited after-tax profit of $68.5 million for its second quarter which ended on April 30, 2020. This represents a 110 per cent increase when compared with the previous corresponding period.

For the period under review the company also recorded revenues of $207 million, a 7.3 per cent increase when compared with the prior corresponding period, according to co-founder and Executive Director Vishnu Muppuri.

In addition, Indies Pharma's total assets for the period under review stood at $1.4 billion, a 99.9 per cent increase when compared with the prior corresponding period, while current liabilities increased by $467.26 million. This was predominantly due to the short-term loan used to purchase land for the construction of Indies Pharma Jamaica's corporate office and warehousing.

While the company currently incurred a debt of $398.75 million, which represents land cost for its corporate head office and warehousing, Muppuri assured that Indies Pharma's liquidity position remains healthy with a current ratio of 1.58:1, meaning that the company has $1.58 of current assets for every $1 of current liabilities.

Shareholders' equity increased by 35.3 per cent, or $228.09 million, to $874.78 million when compared to the similar quarter in the previous year, as a result of the revaluation of company's assets and an increase in retained earnings for the period.

Muppuri further indicated that despite the severe fluctuations and downward performance of the stock market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indies Pharma's stock price closed at $2.35 on April 30, 2020, representing an increase of 56.7 per cent since the company's Junior Market listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in August 2018.

The Montego Bay-based Indies Pharma, incorporated in December 2003 by Dr Guna Muppuri and his wife Vishnu, currently distributes more than 150 prescription and non-prescription (or over the counter) generic pharmaceutical products for Bioprist Holdings Limited under the Bioprist brand.

Indies Pharma provides its service across the island through over 400 pharmacies, private and public hospitals, and government agencies including the National Health Fund, as well as through medical practitioners and directly to individual end-users.