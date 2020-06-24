$99-million profit for FosRich 2019 financial year

Lighting , electrical, and solar energy products company FosRich Limited on Monday last posted an after-tax profit of $99 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. This represents a 10 per cent increase when compared with the previous corresponding period.

According to Chairman Marion Foster, revenues for the period under review amounted to $1.61 billion, up 25 per cent from $1.29 billion recorded in the prior corresponding period, while operating profit grew to $101.7 million, exceeding the $91.1 million earned in 2018, representing a 12 per cent increase.

This result, Foster indicated, was attributed to better access to funding, the continued growth of the industrial segment of the business, and the introduction of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) manufacturing arm of the business.

“Since April, FosRich has entered the manufacturing sector, supplying PVC pipes to customers in Jamaica. Initially, market take up was slower than expected, however, towards the latter part of the fourth quarter the market became buoyant, we gained some momentum and are now poised for greater market penetration. This will act as a substantial catalyst for future revenue growth,” Foster stated.

Other income for the financial year under review was due to favourable foreign exchange gains amounting to $18 million and interest income totalling $13 million.

Shareholders' equity stood at $792 million, up from the restated $693 million recorded in the prior corresponding period. The increase arose as a result of retained profits for the year.

Earnings per share stood at $0.20, an 11 per cent increase when compared with the $0.18 recorded in the prior corresponding period.