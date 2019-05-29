5 smart strategies to maximise your time as an entrepreneur

PEOPLE have many misconceptions of entrepreneurs. A huge one is that you have unlimited time. I mean obviously you should, right? You don't go to work 9 - 5, get up and go to bed when you want, and you certainly don't have a boss. So it makes sense. You are free! Cue sarcastic tone.

On the contrary, these very reasons are why as an entrepreneur a concerted effort must be made to get your work done and use your time wisely.

Unlike a traditional job, you are not just a staff member, but the manager and director as well. You, not anyone else, are responsible for your time management, productivity and motivation. The harsh truth is that if you don't find time for consistent, productive work— you won't get paid.

So, to avoid time wasting and time wasters, here are a few techniques one can employ to help make your day more productive, well managed and stress free.

1. PREPARE FOR

If you fail to prepare, you prepare to…forget and inevitably fail. One thing that I used to do is make a mental list— which was the worst thing possible, as by morning, I had often forgotten key tasks.

One way to easily overcome this oversight is to prepare for tomorrow tonight. It seems pretty obvious, but if we are honest, many entrepreneurs do not do this. Preparing for tomorrow tonight can include something as simple as making a written list of the top three things I plan to accomplish tomorrow, as well as an additional few things I'd like to accomplish for bonus points.

But not only do I make a list, I lay out the items on that list and prepare the tools that would help guarantee my success and limit resistance.

That can mean, putting that book I plan to use on the desk, packing and charging all my devices, pre-writing e-mails, etc. These are little things that make tomorrows work tasks practically, or should we say— “pre” — done.

2. DON'T RESPOND TO

I have woken up in the morning to messages that were sent at 4:35 am. Yes, really.

There is something about receiving a WhatsApp message that just seems urgent. There is nothing stronger than the urge to read it. Then once it's read, the second greatest fight is to respond or not to respond. But now, they've seen the blue ticks so you MUST.

An hour later and you are still on the phone and no nearer to completing your tasks, maybe you didn't even get to start them. This happened three times this morning— morning hijacked.

Reading e-mails and messages first thing in the morning can actually throw off your day.

Many business books have suggested that one reads e-mail messages after 10 or 11 am, once you have completed at least one or two of your main tasks on your to-do list, and are already in the flow of the day you had planned out.

Everyone believes their concern is urgent, but so is yours. So set aside the early morning as time for personal development and working on your business, then afterwards you can respond to messages. You'll feel more organised and in control of your day, which will empower you to be better able to help them.

3. TIME BLOCK

During CXC's I did this activity and who would have known that this still works today?

Time blocking is where you schedule blocks of time to do particular tasks. It cuts down on the micro breaks and pivoting to other activities as it allows enough time to complete a task or related tasks, blocking them into a set period of time — not just scheduling of the task itself.

Time blocking is a great way to increase focus and concentration on one task or type of task for a set period of time.

For instance: 4:30 to 7 am— Personal time (excercise, prayer/meditation, mindful reading),

8 am-10am — Business preparation

10-11am— Return calls respond to messages and e-mails,

11am- 1am— Content creation.

Then every time there is the urge to break focus and shift to another activity — for example, something you suddenly remembered you had to do— if it doesn't fall into that activity group, you don't do it— yet.

Simply because there is a set time for that. So, no need to worry about doing the dishes right now. You'll do it at 5 - 7 pm during your home and family block.

4. DELEGATE

As small businesses we often struggle with the idea of delegation. Though we may not all have the resources to hire staff, some of us wouldn't hire, even if we could. Why? We simply hate having someone do some of the work, because our business is our baby. We believe we have to do everything and only we can truly do it right.

However, the truth is that not just because you are capable of doing it, should you actually do it. This outlook only sucks your time and stunts your business growth.

Delegation is nothing to fear and can look very different to people at different stages of their business. It can mean hiring a staff member part time, for specific projects, hiring an intern who you teach and who is paid a stipend, or it could mean simply sending off a service to be done or getting help from a professional friend.

When I was stuck for months working on my logo, I eventually realised that the hunt for perfection and the pride of doing it myself, plus my desire to save money, was costing me too much time and hence the very money I was trying to save. Better a done logo than a “perfect” one.

I decided to instead ask a friend who was also skilled in graphic design to design something I could at least start with and work from. This saved me additional months of vacillating. She did a great job, and I got a logo and could move on to focus on other parts of my business.

5. PUT A TIME ON IT

Finally, I suggest that as a small business you have set times for various activities. So free consultations are 30 mins, phone calls are maximum 15 minutes, no more than two unplanned meetings daily, no more than 30 minutes scrolling online for “research” and staff meetings will be a maximum of an hour.

This helps to manage the inevitable interruptions that might come your way and set time limits on things that tend to drain time such as unplanned meetings, long phone calls and endless research (which is sometimes simply a cover for procrastination).

FINALLY

An entrepreneur's life is one of leaps, risks and maximum responsibly. It is our work that builds our results. As an entrepreneur myself, I have seen that time can be your asset or your enemy. You can work with it, to help you fulfill your dreams, or watch it slip away along with numerous great opportunities. So apply these tips, and lets make our time work for us and not against us.