7 ways to make yourself more employable in a changing world

THE world is changing rapidly and dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic. We're having to adapt how we live day to day, including how we study and work.

Whether you're seeking employment or looking to progress in your career, it has become a tougher recruitment environment as economies around the world enter recession, industries are disrupted, and businesses quickly make major changes.

Companies are undertaking urgent financial analysis, reining in staff numbers, and keeping a closer eye on workforce performance. The likely longevity of the crisis, along with its impact on structural and fundamental norms, means some changes will form the 'new normal'.

As businesses seek to become leaner and more efficient, offices will close, digital tools integrated, and spending will be tightly monitored. Finance and accountancy professionals will be vital to support such transformation and recovery, but employers will be looking for skills profiles that match the disrupted environment. Candidates will need to be qualified, resilient, adaptable and have transferable skills.

SHOW INITIATIVE, BE PROACTIVE

Making yourself more employable always requires being very proactive, but now even more so. For a while, competition will be higher for fewer roles and while you might be constrained by lockdown measures, you need to show initiative and find ways to proactively improve your employment chances.

UPSKILL ONLINE

Unsurprisingly, your efforts will mainly be focused online, so make the most of this time to mine the endless resource that is 'the internet', like networking on social media, taking online courses or keeping on top of continued professional development. Learn relevant accounting or other software via courses, YouTube channels or guides and blogs. Find out about how the Fourth Industrial Revolution will shape future work and start acquiring the right skills.

REMOTE WORK EXPERIENCE

Volunteering is a great way to gain real world skills and experience, especially those highly desirable interpersonal and transferable skills. And while volunteering in person is currently limited, offer to support charities (small and local or large and international) and their finance departments remotely. If you can do it safely, volunteer to support your community and front line workers during the crisis.

MAKE SOME NOISE

Start a blog or vlog and share content while you learn. Create a place for peers and people in your field to learn and talk to you about what you're doing. Starting conversations in this way is a great way to network, while also showing off your interests, skills and initiative.

In the same vein, get your social media profiles buzzing by creating and sharing content and commenting positively on the relevant posts of others. Lockdown is also a good time to grow your network, but try doing it in a targeted way. Write a list of companies you want to work for and try to connect with people who work in them. Don't ask outright for a job but start a conversation, ask relevant questions about their roles and companies, show your interest, and try to impress these new contacts to make them long-lasting ones.

GET QUALIFIED

If you're an ACCA student, knuckle down and keep going. The quicker you become an ACCA member, the more in demand you'll be and the more resilient your CV. More broadly, this is a good time to gain qualifications online in areas specific to your career plan. There are many free and paid for courses that are recognised by employers.

TARGET HEALTHY SECTORS

While it's easy to focus on the industries that are suffering most during this crisis – for example, airlines, tourism, infrastructure and construction, oil and gas, bricks and mortar retail and recruitment – remember no crisis is the same and there are always sectors that will thrive – such as e-commerce, food and drink, mass grocery retail, health care, video streaming, gaming, online communication and cloud-based software.

Focus your job search, skills acquisition and networking on sectors that can withstand the current turmoil, but also consider that the currently challenged sectors will one day be preparing to grow amid a recovery and may well start recruiting.

TAILOR CV AND COVER LETTER

When you're applying for jobs, make sure you constantly update your CV and LinkedIn profile with any new skills, experiences or achievements. Furthermore, you should tailor your CV and cover letter for each application so that they answer the job advert's specific questions and expectations. Look at the key words in a job advert and, if you have the skills and experience, make sure you prove each of them in your CV and cover letter.

Content provided by ACCA Careers – the global employability site for accountancy and finance professionals.