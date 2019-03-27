Jamaican brands expand UK presence

Jamaican brands Tru-Juice, Walkerswood and Ping's have expanded their presence in the UK food and grocery market with their products now on the shelves at the United Kingdom's 4th largest supermarket chain Morrisons.

The 500-store chain has partnered with distribution company Dees Caribbean Imports to bring Tru-Juice, Walkerswood and Ping's to its 11 million customers that shop at the stores each week. Dees has been working with Jamaica's export and investment promotions agency, Jampro, to bring iconic brands to the United Kingdom for 10 years, and it is anticipated that this recent achievement will promote further diversity in the range of Jamaican products available in the United Kingdom.

“We believe that securing new listings for these Jamaican products with Morrisons will encourage other supermarkets to widen their portfolio of Jamaican food and drinks,” said Alexander Douglas, managing director of Dees Caribbean Imports.

“The brands are known for their quality and wonderful flavour, so they are excellent representations of what Jamaica has to offer. Morrisons is the first to embrace Tru-Juice drinks and Ping's Jamaican Vinegar, and we believe their success will have a ripple effect that will influence other supermarkets to list them, and other Jamaican products.”

Anthony Easton, ambient foods manager at Morrisons, said that there is an increase in demand for Jamaican food, which influenced the chain's decision to add the three brands to its outlets.

“There is definitely a growth in demand for Jamaican brands, and there are many customers who want to get authentic products,” he revealed. “Demand is growing especially in London, where there is a massive market for Jamaican food in the retail business.”

This increase in demand for Jamaican food products is in line with the growth of the UK food and grocery market, which is estimated by food and grocery research organisation IGD to expand by 14.8 per cent by 2023.