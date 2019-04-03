Photo: CONGRATULATIONS!

Damoi Simpson, warehouse supervisor from Federated Pharmaceutical Limited, gets a hug from Cari-Med director Marva Christian as he collects his certificate of completion. The occasion was a graduation ceremony held last week for 31 employees of Cari-Med Limited, Kirk Distributors Limited and Federated Pharmaceutical who recently completed an 18-month management development programme.

