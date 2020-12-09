JMMB Group Recognized for Investor Relations at JSE Best Practices Awards Ceremony
Kerry-Ann Stimpson (right), group chief marketing officer at JMMB shares an elbow bump with Andre Gooden, business development manager at Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) as she accepts the top award for Investor Relations, during an awards ceremony held last week. This award recognises the member dealer that consistently exceeds customer expectation by providing excellent customer service. JMMB Group also walked away with the second and third prize respectively for Member Dealers Award for Website, for its JMMB Securities Limited subsidiary, and Best Practices Award for Website (Main Market), for the JMMB Group website.
Kerry-Ann Stimpson proudly shows off the awards copped by JMMB group, at the recent staging of the JSE Best Practices.
