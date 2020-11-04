A rising tide lifts all boats

Group chief executive officer (CEO) of Seprod Limited, Richard Pandohie has made calls for collaborative efforts between the private sector and small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) to aid in their scaling up. This, he says, will ultimately drive the country's economic growth amid the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First of all, we have to define as a country how we see entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurial activities have to be the growth engine of an economy, meaning that the economic prosperity of our country has to be driven by the amount of small businesses that are going to scale up and be successful,” he stated.

Pandohie, who is also the president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), made the call during the Digicel Business Masterclass recently held webisode series.

“If we truly believe that and that's the way it has to be, then we have to create an environment that is conducive for entrepreneurs to want to go into the space and to be successful. Remember, it's a high-risk business as there is a high probability of failure, but if we determined that we need 'x' amount of small businesses to be successful then the pipeline has to have multiples of that due to the environment,” he continued.

To this end, Pandohie said some responsibility lies with larger companies within the private sector.

“Doing business in Jamaica is just too hard; I just believe that so much more can be done and there's a responsibility of the private sector. All ships rise when the tide rises — the more successful small businesses are, the more people they employ and they will have more disposable income and they will buy your products. The problem that we have is that we think it's a zero-sum game and if you win, I lose. We can all win, even better than the individual benefits,” he affirmed.

According to him, one major cause of failure for start-ups and SMEs is inaccessibility to competent financial advisors and crucial data.

He further indicated that JMEA is currently looking at how larger companies could allocate certain amount of hours per week to assisting start-ups.

“The company could pick three entrepreneurs and allocate their financial analysts to assist in the scaling up. We have the resources and a lot of the employees that we have want to do good. People want others to strive, especially in this time where so much people are being affected by the pandemic. Two hundred thousand Jamaicans are out of a job today that had one last year this time, and they will look towards entrepreneurship,” Pandohie said.

In addition, he pointed out that entrepreneurs themselves need to also create their own ecosystem where they can collaborate and share information.