A two-way street approach needed — IMF representative

Dr Constant Lonkeng Ngouana, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) immediate past country resident representative to Jamaica, is calling for a two-way street approach in terms of the relationship between banks and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in improving access to finance.

In a pre-departure interview at his office in downtown Kingston, Ngouana told the Business Observer that as a means of getting the finances flowing, then such a strategy becomes very necessary.

“We're hoping for that two-way street approach where the banks are more open to strengthening their internal capacities to be able to assist business risks and businesses on the other side are urged to be more transparent — to open their books, so the banks can look through and price their risk accordingly,” he said.

In pinpointing the private sector led initiative to improve access to finance to SMEs as one of the key initiatives, of which he hopes to see full implementation even after he leaves, Ngouana said that he's thrilled by the prospects of what the development of this sector can do for the economy.

“We're very glad to see that the private sector and banks have launched this initiative to engage small businesses directly. This is, to my mind, a key initiative that could really help unlock access to finance, unlock investments, and unlock innovations because those small businesses are usually trying to get a share of the pie,” he asserted.

He suggested also that, although access to funding is still very limited in Jamaica, the country should ensure that funds be channelled in a way that they cater to the productive needs of the country. “With the Government now having its debt under control more money is there to cater to other aspects, including providing access to funding.

“The Government used to be the only unit in town to get the financial resources, because debt was so high, so the Government was borrowing, getting all the financing from the economy, but the Government has been reducing its debt, so if anything now, the Government is flushing money back to the system.

“SMEs and financial institutions are therefore urged to get themselves ready to take advantage of this flow,” Ngouana stated.