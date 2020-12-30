A year of mixed fortunes

Business operators in Western Jamaica have related mixed experiences for the year marked by the emergence of the novel coronavirus and its devastating effect on the economy. They also made projections for 2021.

Sonia Clarke Bowen

Managing Director

RSD Shipping Agency

January, February started out with a bang and you say that this year is going to be a very good year for shipping and then COVID happened in March.

March, April, May and June were slow, but I'm not going to be ungrateful because the Lord has been really faithful to us. Despite what was going on, we still held on to our own. We could pay our bills, etc.

Then came August and things just started turning around for shipping. It wasn't the regular importers from our wide cross section of customers; we have the informal commercial customers, we have hotels which were a greater part of our business and we have the BPO (business process outsourcing) sector and auto parts, etc. Business fell off as it relates to the hotels.

Jamaicans are a different set of people, they find other things to do. So, in September, we would call it tamarind season because it is usually slow, however it turned around in COVID and more imports started coming in. I have never seen this in all my 33 years in the shipping industry. Small packages took over and changed what was happening in shipping.

We are not seeing a lot of auto parts or loads of hotel supplies or palettes of supplies as we usually do. We are seeing lots and lots of small packages. It is not a lot of money, but we are able to pay our bills and we are grateful. Based on the trend, it seems like it will continue into 2021 as more companies open up and more small packages are being imported.

I don't think any shopping company can complain because the industry has been sustained during the period. We look forward to a more prosperous 2021.

Garey Whittaker

President, Hanover Chamber of Commerce

“Crime and the novel coronavirus pandemic are the two major issues that have negatively impacted the growth of businesses and Jamaicans on a whole.”

In relation to the pandemic, Whittaker noted that Hanover is doing better than other places, such as the neighbouring parish of Westmoreland. He said while there is much to give thanks for, the hope is that people will continue to take the COVID-19 safety protocols seriously.

“Again, we would like to see a decline in the numbers [of positive COVID-19 cases]. Until there is a serious decline in the numbers it is going to be difficult to say things will get back to normal, and so we can only hope and wish that people continue to pay heed and be guided accordingly,” Whittaker told the Jamaica Observer.

Richard Wallace

President Negril Chamber of Commerce

My wish is that Jamaicans take heed of this pandemic and that they do what needs to be done so that we can get it under control.

My next wish is that the world is able to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and that we are able to get back to some semblance of normalcy within the first few months of the year.

And also that Jamaicans stop killing each other the way we are killing each other. Every day there is just murders and all of that. It is just sad, people getting killed over a missing bike and five people dead. You know, I wish Jamaicans would stop doing that kind of thing.

Deepak Dudeja

Wholesale craft merchant

Montego Bay

This year's business has been the worst for me since I came to Jamaica 23 years ago. When the World Trade Center was hit we had issues but this is too much. I supply craft vendors and craft vendors are feeling the pinch right now.

My two containers are in China and India right now, and I can't pay for them. And it has been a year, so how long will the other suppliers wait?

People like me will probably close down [next year], because it can't work. I am seriously considering leaving in the future, if this crisis continues for much longer because I don't have anything else to do. I can't buy land and farm because I am not a farmer.

Angella Whitter

Managing Director Whitter Group

Whitter Village, Ironshore, Montego Bay

The COVID pandemic has resulted in a challenging year for most businesses and we were not exempted. However, we made a concerted effort not to allow the COVID situation to throw us off-kilter. We kept our staff, gave discounts to some of our tenants...we have gone overboard to try and assist our tenants as much as possible.

But moving forward 2021 for us is going to be a good year. I am not one of those who are negative. I know that the challenges are real, but we will ensure that we apply prudence in everything that we do, try as best as possible to cut the fat and just stay focused, reassess and re-examine...just pivot and do the right things to assist persons to remain employed and their businesses to remain open and the community to build and grow.