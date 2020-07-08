Access Financial Services Ltd reports $330-million profit
Loans provider Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) recently reported an after-tax profit of $330 million for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, despite a 26 per cent decline compared to the previous corresponding period.
This was attributable to lower net interest margins and an increase in operating costs, particularly in relation to higher allowance for credit losses and loans written off.
“Our strong performance for loan disbursements during the first 11 months of the year was tempered by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Nevertheless, given the ongoing assessment of the economic fallout and uncertainty surrounding the length of time the pandemic will persist, we have recognised $47 million in our financial statements as at March 31, 2020 from the anticipated increase in expected credit losses,” AFS stated in its report to shareholders.
Operating expenses for the financial year under review amounted to $1.76 billion, compared to the $1.1 billion recorded in the prior corresponding period.
Excluding the allowance for loan losses, operating expenses for the period increased by $507 million year over year, of which Embassy Loans — wholly owned subsidiary in the US — accounted for $442 million. However, allowance for credit losses increased with the growth in loan portfolios, and changes to the expected credit loss model due to the impact of COVID-19.
Loans and advances for the group for the period under review increased by $1.06 billion or 31 per cent year over year to $4.47 billion. The growth in the portfolio is a result of strong disbursements during the year for both Access and Embassy Loans of 22 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.
As at March 31, 2020, the group's total asset stood at $5.96 billion, reflecting an increase of 32 per cent or $1.45 billion year over year.
Earnings per share for the period ended at $1.20.
