Access Financial Services profit down by 78%

Micro lender, Access Financial Services Group suffered a heavy downturn in profits during the first half of its financial year, plummeting by 78 per cent.

The company only managed to record consolidated net profit of $62 million for the six-month ended September 30, 2020, which is way below the $280 million recorded for similar period in 2019.

This is a continuation of the poor financial performance of some micro financers, whose profits have declined in the last two quarters, as the negative effects of COVID-19 penetrate micro credit market.

MICRO LENDERS HIT HARD BY COVID-19

It is latest half-yearly review, Access Financial blamed COVID-19 for its poor financial performance, which severely affected its bottom line, as it did another micro lender, Lasco Financial Services, which just reported a revenue fall off of $37.8 million in its second quarter ended September 30 to earn $617.7 million.

The 5.7 per cent revenue decline was largely due to the fall in earnings from its subsidiary loan company, which its revenues going down 34.4 per cent to $152.2 million.

In spite of the negative performance in the last six months, Access Financial says it continues to manage the effect of the global pandemic with its customers to resume economic activity.

Due in part to its successful “Back to School” marketing campaigns in both Jamaica and Florida; loan disbursements have shown improvement during the second quarter. The campaign sought to digitally equip Access Financial customers' children for the new learning environment.

LOANS AND ADVANCES DOWN MARGINALLY

Loans and advances were down 11 per cent year-over-year to $3.9 billion, due to the lower level of disbursements, caused by COVID 19. Net operating income for the half year period amounted to $887 million, a decrease of $224 million or 20 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

However, there was an increase in net operating income of $27 million or 6 per cent over the last quarter, as customers increased their level of borrowings. The increase over the last quarter was due in part to the group's successful execution a number of delinquency management strategies to collect on outstanding bad debts.

On the negative side, net interest income and net fee and commission income was lower year-over-year based on the reduction in disbursements for the period but stable quarter over quarter. Operating expenses for the six-month period was $805 million, slightly lower than $825 million recorded in the prior year.

INCREASING OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Excluding the allowance for loan losses, operating expenses for the period decreased by $13 million or 2 per cent year over year, due to the implementation of measures to increase operational efficiency. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $683 million for the period under review, reflecting higher than normal levels to manage liquidity risk during the pandemic.

Allowance for credit losses increased over the last quarter due to higher delinquency levels stemming from the impact of COVID-19, albeit slightly improved when compared to the prior year.

The 78 per cent decline in net profits to $62 million resulted in earnings per share for the period of $0.22 compared to $1.02 for the prior year.

11% REDUCTION IN LOANS ND ADVANCES

Regarding loans and advances, the news wasn't good, as this segment of the business registered an 11% decline year-over-year to $3.9 billion. The decline since March of this year was 13 per cent, as a result of the lower level of disbursements during the year.

On the matter of loan delinquency, Access Financial told shareholders in its half year report that, “we continue to monitor our delinquency levels which have improved quarter over quarter, as some customers have resumed meeting their loan commitments.

We have also seen an improvement in the results from our collections strategies implemented during the quarter.”

Total assets as at September 30, 2020 amounted to $5.47 billion, compared to the restated amount of $5.31 billion as at September 30, 2019. Total liabilities increased by $25 million or 1 per cent year over year to $3.19 billion as at September 30, 2020 and declined by $356 million or 10 per cent since June 30, 2020.

Access reports that during the quarter funds were used to settle the maturity of our J$200 million corporate bond in August 2020 and US$1 million Senior Secured Notes.