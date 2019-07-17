Acting IMF chief says capitalism needs 'course correction'
PARIS, France (AFP) — Rising anger at the increasing inequality blamed on globalisation calls for a change of directions, acting IMF chief David Lipton said yesterday.
But that does not mean there is an “inherent flaw in capitalism”, Lipton said in a speech celebrating the 75th anniversary of the creation of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
While capitalism “has been the engine behind so much of the success we have experienced”, Lipton said “it is an imperfect system in need of a course correction”.
He noted that much of the anger is because of concerns about the fairness of the system.
“Part of the problem is the rise of excessive inequality,” he said. “Although poverty rates have declined worldwide since 1980, the top tenth of the top one per cent worldwide has garnered roughly the same economic benefits that have accrued to the bottom 50 per cent.”
Governments should respond by increasing spending to address inequalities, and close corporate tax loopholes and work to prevent corporations from shopping for countries with lower taxes, he said.
The changes from trade, globalisation and technology are fuelling “rising anger, political polarisation and populism”, Lipton warned.
And while allies at the end of World War II gathered at the Bretton Woods conference to create the institutions that would use economic cooperation to prevent future conflicts, “We are at risk of what one could call a reverse Bretton Woods moment.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy