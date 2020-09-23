Admission to tourism workers' pension starts October 1

Effective October 1, the newly created Tourism Workers' Pension Scheme will begin admitting tourism workers into its pension plan.

The long-awaited pension scheme was started in January this year with $250 million in seed funding from the Government and has already earned $5.1 million in profit. The pension scheme for tourism worker is a defined contributory plan supported by legislation and will require mandatory contributions by workers and employers.

It is one component of a three-pronged human capital development plan for industry workers, which includes training and capacity-building. The pension will cover all workers in the tourism sector, aged 18- 59, whether permanent, contractual or self-employed.

These include hotel workers as well as persons employed in related industries, such as craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators and workers at attractions. Benefits will be payable at age 65 years or older to persons, who have met the vested period of five years.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who made the announcement, spoke about the measures put in place to create a social security network within the sector as well as the Holness Administration's thrust to ensure the continued development of employees in the sector. Addressing the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association annual general meeting last Friday, Minister Bartlett noted that as part of the Government's thrust towards the development of tourism, it is providing 11 free online courses for tourism workers.

The courses are offered in areas such as laundry attendant, gift room attendant and hospitality team leader. The tourism minister highlighted that this is being done to prepare workers for their reintegration into the sector in this post-COVID period.

In spite of the recent fall- out in the tourism sector, early projections are that the upcoming winter tourism season will be a good one. It is estimated that Jamaica will see a 40 per cent increase in arrivals over the winter season when compared to the preceding periods of massive downturn.

Currently Jamaica enjoys the highest booking response rate in the region, with more people booking directly rather than through travel agents. If Jamaica maintain this current level of interest, Minister Bartlett said the island is “potentially looking at over one million visitors by year end”, which would be a fairly impressive achievement, all things being considered.