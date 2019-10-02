Advantage General Insurance now part of Sagicor Group
Sagicor Investments today announced that the sale of shares in Advantage General Insurance Company Limited (AGIC) by NCB Capital Markets Limited to an unincorporated consortium led by Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJ) through its wholly owned subsidiary Phoenix Equity Holdings Limited was completed on September 30, 2019.
In a release yesterday, Chris Zacca, chairman of SIJ and president and CEO of SIJ parent company, Sagicor Group Jamaica, said that the acquisition gives his company a stronger foothold in the insurance market.
“The acquisition of AGIC brings a welcome addition to the suite of products and services offered by the Sagicor Group, and provides Sagicor with a solid foothold into Jamaica's general insurance market,” he said.
“We are pleased to officially welcome the Advantage General Insurance team to the Sagicor family. We are stronger today as a group and are excited to work with them,” he further stated.
The deal is expected to afford clients, team members, and shareholders of Sagicor and the wider Jamaica a more expanded suite of financial products and services.
“The consortium will now work to implement a strategy for the growth of AGIC's business and its full integration into the Sagicor Group,” the release stated.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy