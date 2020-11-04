Almost 800 COVID-19-hit companies formally shut down

BETWEEN August and September, 780 local companies formally applied to shutter their doors, taking up a Ministry of Industry offer to wrap up their COVID-19-hit operations at significantly reduced fees. More local companies, and now overseas ones as well, will have a chance to participate as the deadline for the four-month-old Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) COVID-19 Relief Initiative has been pushed back to the end of December.

For the period January 1 to September 30 of last year, 559 companies applied to the COJ to wrap up operations. This is in stark contrast to the almost 800 applications filed under the relief programme over the most recent two-month period for which data is available.

Companies wishing to cease operations will now pay a fee ($7,500 for locals and $6,000 for overseas firms), and file a statutory declaration indicating they have no outstanding liabilities or assets. Before the ongoing thrust, they would have needed to provide a letter from an auditor or chartered accountant and the fee would have been between $40,000 and $60,000.

“The fact that there is no request for an auditor's certificate removes a significant hurdle to closure. With the added waivers, it is in the best interest of these companies and businesses to close,” said Shellie Leon, deputy CEO & director of operations, in a release from the COJ.

Entities registered with the COJ are legally required to formally file for closure within half a year of ceasing operations. There are currently 67,238 companies and more than 150,000 businesses registered.

Citing a Small Business Association survey that showed 35 per cent of the group's 300-plus members had closed their doors, Leon spoke of the need for companies to regularise their status and formally complete the process with the COJ. According to COJ data, 79 per cent of companies and 71 per cent of businesses that have closed across the island have failed to tie up loose ends with the COJ.

“We are encouraging entities to take advantage of the opportunity as it allows them to refocus and possibly restart without the obligation of clearing late fees and law suits. It is a win for entrepreneurs, especially in this time of uncertainty,” said Leon. “Oftentimes, companies and businesses do not go through the formal channels of closing the business which proves to be a challenge to their business endeavours in the future as they may be barred from registering additional entities until the late fees are cleared and due diligence done to bring the entity into compliance. This can be an obstacle to taking advantage of opportunities in the future.”