Amber Group, NCB to launch new mobile payment application

Global technology outfit, Amber Group Limited, has partnered with Jamaica's leading financial institution National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) to launch the Amber Pay mobile app.

This cash-less and card-less payment solution, is the first of its kind in Jamaica. Amber Pay, which is expected to reach the market in 2020, is set to revolutionise how goods and services are paid for in Jamaica.

Amber Pay will allow merchants to process their customers' payments utilising a smartphone or tablet. The app also utilises QR Code payment capabilities which boasts a slew of benefits for both merchants and customers.

The onboarding process according to the developers is quick and easy and once registered, customers will be able to experience the convenience of having an electronic wallet that houses most major debit and credit cards. This in time, the Amber Group said will lead to the elimination of physical wallets.

All current NCB merchants will be able to accept payments via the Amber Pay app through a simple registration process.

Merchants who are not currently serviced by NCB can sign up at any time subject to approval by NCB.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), states the Amber Group stand to gain significantly from accepting payments through this solution.

“By utilising this application, these businesses will be catapulted to an even greater level of sophistication as major corporations. Plus, they won't be confined to the regular brick and mortar operations as Amber Pay can be fully integrated with NCB's portable point of sale (POS) machines allowing for on-the-go payments,” an official from the Amber Group offered.

Group managing director of Amber Group, Michael McNaughton, believes that the real advantage to merchants is the business intelligence that will be generated by the technology.

“What we've been able to do through Amber Pay, is to provide SMEs with the same tools as big businesses. “These businesses will have this information available to them through this solution which utilises Amber's globally used business intelligence expertise.

“Moreover, the solution strongly emphasises, sales and customer analytics and providing merchants with data such as real time transaction details on a management dashboard among other solutions.

“We are providing valuable analytics that will help them improve productivity and increase efficiency and profitability, while building better relationships with their customer bases while strengthening the local economy.” He added, “The world has been moving towards using analytics to lead customer management and there's no reason businesses here shouldn't be doing the same. Rather than traditional or generic advertising and promotions that can take weeks or months to materialise, merchants will now have this powerful tool at their disposal to assist with acquiring new and nurturing existing customer relationships. Through the integrated rewards programme, merchants will be able to launch engaging and interactive personalised campaigns with instant, measurable results and impact – no such programme exists currently in our local market.”

Amber Group will provide the technology and innovation that powers the Amber Pay app through its Amber Innovations Limited subsidiary, however the processing and settlement of all transactions will be facilitated exclusively and securely through NCB's payment network.

Kirk Prendergast, product and portfolio manager, NCB stated that, “We are constantly advancing the way we accept payments in order to provide greater benefits for both our merchants and customers. With increased security, convenience, along with all the cutting-edge features for merchants and customers it is game-changing. Jamaica is ready, it is the right time and being the market leader in innovation and technology NCB is looking forward to taking Jamaican businesses to the next level of payment processing.” He added that, “Having this solution, will help to manage customer relationships, meet and exceed customer demands, and drive key business decisions.”