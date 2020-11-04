Arya Resorts announces two senior appointments

Newly launched hospitality services company Arya Resorts Management Company Limited has announced the apointments of Wayne Cummings, a partner in the company, to lead the team as its chief executive officer, and Robert Headley as director of operations.

A 31-year veteran of the Caribbean tourism industry Cummings has spent three decades of that period with the Sandals and ATL Group of Companies, where he started as a management trainee, rose to general manager at several Sandals and Beaches resorts, and for the last 12 years has been a senior director at the corporate offices.

Upon his departure from the Sandals/ATL Group, which took effect on October 31, 2020, he was the group commercial director.

“[Cummings] brings to Arya strong leadership skills in administrative, logistics and people development — which we have no doubt he will use to galvanise the team in preparation for the company's expected rapid growth,” Arya Resort said in a recent statement.

Headley has over 25 years of tourism experience. He is a former general manager of four-star boutique hotel Sandy Haven in Negril, and prior to that was director of operations at Tryall Club in Hanover.

In announcing the launch, Omar Robinson, the immediate past president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and Arya's chief operating officer, described the timing as one with significant meaning for him and the team.

“Arya's launch in the middle of a global pandemic was without doubt a difficult decision but at the same time, it also presents with immense opportunities. It is a culmination of three decades of ambitions to bring the team's extensive knowledge of Caribbean tourism into that of providing 'best in class' hospitality solutions across the English territories of the region,” Robinson said.

The company will operate across several tourism-focused business units — the acquisition and/or management of hotel and resort properties; providing hospitality consultation services to include property turnarounds, service quality and regulatory aligned audits; team member training and recruitment; and hospitality supply chain management.