ATL Automotive to host first online car auction

The ATL Automotive Group is set to host the first-of-its-kind digital car auction later this month, showcasing more than 150 pre-owned and new models from a wide range of styles with a starting price of $1 million.

The brands on offer will consist of the group's mega line-up of Honda, VW, Audi, Kia, BMW, MINI, and Porsche as well as options from its ATL Approved Pre-owned Division, which notably also carries certified used vehicles from other popular brands outside of the ATL Automotive Group.

The live auction will run for 72 hours starting on Friday, June 26 until Sunday, June 28, and bidders can expect proceedings to follow the pattern of popular, online sites such as eBay Motors.

As a primarily digital experience, interested parties can register online at www.atlapprovedauction.com where they will download a contract that should be delivered to any of the ATL Approved locations in Kingston and Montego Bay when completed, along with a $25,000 registration fee.

From there, bidders will receive their personal login information for use on the first day of the live auction.

A live bidding time will be provided for each model, and participants will then control the sale by offering the deal they are most comfortable with until the most competitive bidder is successful. Customary to auction protocols all sales will be final and are legally binding.

According to Christina Taylor, ATL Automotive Group marketing manager, the auction website will further enhance the customer experience with its sheer convenience.

“When you visit the website, bidders will see the list of inventory and with it they'll be able to see pictures, the mileage of the vehiclesm and a personalised walk-around video. A sales executive will walk through the highlighting features of a vehicle, the colour, the interior for instance, so bidders can get a really good look and feel. This is especially special for people who live outside of the city, and so they will have a fair chance to bid on these vehicles from the comfort of their homes,” Taylor told the Jamaica Observer.

“A lot of new car buyers may not know what budget they may have in mind, so we will also have on the spot pre-approvals by JMMB, so they will have an idea what their monthly payments will be and how much they can afford,” she added.

An indication of the group's forward thinking values, the idea behind the auction has been in play before the novel coronavirus pandemic, but is now being launched due to the need for social distancing, Taylor disclosed.

She added that despite low sales due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the group has not laid off any of its staff nor has anyone had to undergo a salary cut. According to her, ATL Automotive Group has done everything necessary in keeping with the Government's COVID-19 prevention measures to protect not only staff but their customers' safety as well.

The ATL Automotive Group is Jamaica's leading automotive company and exclusive, authorised dealer for internationally renowned brands Honda, VW, Audi, Kia, BMW, MINI, and Porsche. ATL Approved is located at 5 Oxford Road, Kingston and Units 1-3 Bogue City Centre, Montego Bay.