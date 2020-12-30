Bank branch closures accelerated by COVID-19

Following the sudden shift to doing business online and reduced foot traffic as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, more commercial banks have begun to reduce their physical footprint and create more convenient options for doing business with customers.

Regional banking outfit FirstCaribbean International Bank (FCIB) has become the latest to make this move, attributing the closure of five branches across the Caribbean to COVID-19. FCIB has converted some regional branches to loans and sales centres, or centres of excellence, rather than fully close the locations.

In the company's 2020 annual report, FCIB outlined the added benefits offered to clients during the period, which included digital onboarding, an increase in online and mobile banking to 56 per cent of the total client base, improvements to the online platforms, including online fulfilment and the roll-out of smart automated banking machines (ABMs) across the region.

As part of the advanced transition to reduce foot traffic, FCIB has indicated that wire transfers, along with other transactions, will have lower availability in-branch for the new year.

National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Scotiabank (BNS), which dominate the commercial banking space in Jamaica, have closed or intend to close three and two branches, respectively, within the next six months as the banking giants realign their focus on driving greater efficiencies.

Chief executive officer of NCB Septimus “Bob” Blake indicated at an investor briefing in November that although there is no timeline in place to close any branches, NCB would be transitioning more branches to a different format supported by its extensive Bank on the Go network. The key parameters he outlined for any decision included access, convenience, affordability and security, plus proximity to other branches when a consideration is being made.

BNS has been converting more banks to a digital operating model, while making other branches cashless as the bank's financial in-branch transactions continue to decline. BNS has confirmed that it will be expanding its automated teller machine (ATM) network in the future to meet customers' needs for cash. Scotiabank's global in-branch financial transactions declined by 50 per cent for its 2020 financial year to eight per cent, while digital retail sales and digital adoption grew to 36 and 48 per cent, respectively. Although the bank isn't close to the desired digital targets, it has achieved the below 10 per cent target for in-branch financial transactions.

JMMB Bank has held back on opening its two new branches for the financial year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, while Sagicor and First Global Bank (FGB) have utilised different means to increase their reach to customers.

Sagicor Bank has launched its 'on the wheels' initiative in addition to an online onboarding solution, as the pandemic accelerated a greater shift to digital solutions.

FGB has been expanding its agency banking solution through its GraceKennedy affiliates as opposed to a new branch set-up which would cost significantly.