Barita finalises details of APO set to open on August 26
Local investment firm Barita Investments Limited has finalised the details of its additional public offer (APO), which opens next month.
Subscription to the APO for 200 million ordinary shares opens on August 26 and closes three weeks later on September 16. In the event that the APO is oversubscribed, Barita reserves the right to upsize the offer by an additional 100 million shares.
The price per share has been fixed at between $48.00 to $53.00, which represents a discount as the current trading price is $57.56. The company expects to raise upwards of $1.45 billion from the APO.
The capital raised will be used for pipeline investments and boosting the company's capital base. Barita has reserved new ordinary shares for the benefit of certain specified investors at prices to be determined at the discretion of the company.
The out-turn for the last six months saw Barita recording a profit of $1.01 billion, which represents a 95.9 per cent increase over the net profits of $516.7 for the corresponding period in 2019.
The profit out-turn for the six-month period ended March 2020 represents Barita's highest net profit for this period in its history.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy