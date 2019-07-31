Barita gets approval for new ordinary shares issuance

Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has obtained shareholders' approval for the issuance of more than 106 million new ordinary shares to raise capital for the company, despite concerns raised by shareholders at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Friday last (July 26) at the Courtyard by Marriott.

Subsequent to the approval of the passing, shareholders voiced their belief that clarity was not provided before the passing of two ordinary resolutions regarding the issuance of new ordinary shares.

“I find it curious that we are discussing the resolution after it has been passed because I wanted to abstain but it didn't give me an option to… not that I have any difficulty with it because I am for it, but I just wanted some clarification as everyone else,” said shareholder Fitzroy Henry.

However, BIL's Chairman Mark Myers assured the Business Observer that there weren't any grievances from shareholders but instead the aim by shareholders was to send a message.

“What they were trying to do was actually send a message to the board on two valid points; one was to find and influence the pricing of the rights issue so that it was accessible by the minority shareholders, and also to make sure that there was an allocation that was available to them,” he said.

“From the board's perspective, everything we do, we do on behalf of the shareholders. The board is made up in a large part by the majority shareholders but whatever we do is for the benefit of all our shareholders. It is not our intention to disenfranchise them in any way.”

However, attorney-at-law, at the firm Patterson Mair Hamilton's, Arthur Hamilton explained to the Business Observer what he believes the complaints were derived from.

“The resolutions as framed are intended to have the EGM authorise the directors to implement the rights issue.

“It seems as if there are some shareholders who believe that the company is now on a trajectory where as more rights are actually offered, there are going to be persons who won't be able to take them; so what it means is that their shares become fewer and fewer in the whole,” Hamilton stated.

As for what happens if a shareholder does not take up the shares offered, Hamilton revealed that that individual will then have a smaller diluted percentage holding than what he/she would have had if the proposed shares were taken up.

He added that the allocation process involves the approval of the documents by which the offer is made by the Financial Services Commission of Jamaica, Companies Office of Jamaica and the Jamaica Stock Exchange, but the company hopes to get to the market in another 45 days.

Shareholders attending the EGM approved the two proposed Ordinary Resolutions that allow for the same number of shares to be offered to holders of ordinary shares by a way of rights issue and granted company directors the authority to dispose of all New ordinary shares not taken up by ordinary shareholders by private placement — an alternative capital raising measure that involves the sale of securities to a relatively small number of selected investors.

The resolution further dictates that on issue, all new ordinary shares, including those issued by private placement, will be converted into ordinary stock units, ranking equally with the existing ordinary stock units of the company.

The proposed resolutions stemmed from a decision made by BIL's shareholders in January of this year to issue up to 262,280.484 ordinary shares as a rights issue.

However, in a press release, Managing Director Ian McNaughton indicated that while BIL did not have the authorised share capital at the time of its first rights issue, he offered that the business environment is “very conducive at this time for raising capital and Barita provides an excellent opportunity for liquidity seeking viable investment options with a significant upside”.

“Barita's primary objective is maximising our shareholders' benefits as we continue to grow Barita into one of the best financial institutions in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region. Therefore all our decisions and strategies have been aligned to help us achieve that goal,” he stated.

BIL, which has the distinction of being one of the oldest stockbroking companies in Jamaica, recorded a net profit of $911.9 million for the quarter ended June, which represents the third-consecutive quarter of record profits.

Net profit for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2019 translated to earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26, after considering the bonus element of its recent rights issue relative to the $0.30 EPS for the same period in 2018.