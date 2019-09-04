Barita Investments rights issue opens

The Barita Investments right s issue with Sagicor Investments Jamaica as the lead arranger and lead broker opened on Monday (September 2) and closes on Friday, September 13.

The Barita new rights issue aims to raise $3.5 billion towards expansion of the company's branch network and finance its investment banking operations.

Up to 77,897,303 ordinary shares priced at $45 each will be made available to existing ordinary stockholders, who own shares up to August 20, 2019. The shareholders will be offered 11 new ordinary shares for every 100 existing ordinary shares held. The rights issue is Barita's second for the year to be brokered by Sagicor Investments. The first, which opened in February, raised $4.065 billion for the company.

Assistant vice-president, capital markets at Sagicor Investments Mischa McLeod-Hines noted that the company is pleased to lead the transaction on behalf of its client and is looking forward to the strong support for the offer given the performance trajectory.

“We are happy to be a part of this transaction and commend Barita on this move. This offer gives shareholders the opportunity to increase their equity exposure to Barita. We continue to encourage clients to see the equity markets as an avenue to create, grow and preserve their wealth,” she said.

Selling agents for the rights issue are Barita Investments Limited, JMMB Bank Limited and Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited.