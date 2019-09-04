Barita Investments rights issue opens
…aims to raise $3.5 billion for expansion of operations
The Barita Investments right s issue with Sagicor Investments Jamaica as the lead arranger and lead broker opened on Monday (September 2) and closes on Friday, September 13.
The Barita new rights issue aims to raise $3.5 billion towards expansion of the company's branch network and finance its investment banking operations.
Up to 77,897,303 ordinary shares priced at $45 each will be made available to existing ordinary stockholders, who own shares up to August 20, 2019. The shareholders will be offered 11 new ordinary shares for every 100 existing ordinary shares held. The rights issue is Barita's second for the year to be brokered by Sagicor Investments. The first, which opened in February, raised $4.065 billion for the company.
Assistant vice-president, capital markets at Sagicor Investments Mischa McLeod-Hines noted that the company is pleased to lead the transaction on behalf of its client and is looking forward to the strong support for the offer given the performance trajectory.
“We are happy to be a part of this transaction and commend Barita on this move. This offer gives shareholders the opportunity to increase their equity exposure to Barita. We continue to encourage clients to see the equity markets as an avenue to create, grow and preserve their wealth,” she said.
Selling agents for the rights issue are Barita Investments Limited, JMMB Bank Limited and Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy