Barita offers special pricing to front line workers in upcoming APO

Barita Investments Limited (BIL) is offering specially discounted prices to front line workers in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic who may want to buy into their upcoming additional public offer (APO) which opens today.

“Being very mindful of what is happening in the economy and what is going on in the financial market resulting from the unfortunate pandemic, we have decided to offer prospective investors different categories. We are offering investors who are looking to invest about $15,000 or $50,000 a price of $49 per share,” shared Ramon Small-Ferguson, vice-president — asset management & research, while speaking at a recent digital press briefing.

“We are also offering a special price of $49.75 to a captive group of persons to include civil servants, hotel workers, our nurses, our teachers and doctors, who are at the heart of serving us during this period, which is very unprecedented and really has reached all areas of society. Finally, $52 is the general offer price to the market,” he said.

Through this APO, which will close on September 16, the investment firm is seeking to again tap into the market and raise $9.0 billion in additional equity capital, with the option to upsize the offer to $13.5 billion should they choose to do so. This will involve the issue of new shares of prices between $49.00 and $52.00 per share. The company's board of management said this move will further add capacity to its ongoing transformational growth initiatives.

Small-Ferguson further noted that the proceeds from the sale of these shares will really help the company with some growth initiatives that were already in the pipeline, chief among which were those geared towards digital transformation.

“Among the many effects of this pandemic, one has been to pull forward the adoption of technological channels in terms of persons accessing products and services. As an organisation, we are striving to become an omni channel provider of financial services. We want to be able to serve customers physically or virtually, so it will remove the borders from our business and some of the funding from this offer will go to adding capacity to our technological infrastructure,” he said.

In addition to the organisation's need to digitally transform, they shared the need to fund investment strategies and other products that they are looking to pursue.

“Some of them are already in train and the funding from this offer will add scale to those strategies and products, while others are in the pipeline and will need seeding. Finally, the organisation is looking to expand their customer base and are looking to set up an infrastructure physically. BIL has identified few physical locations that need to be added to the local space to allow them to deliver the most optimal customer experience in addition to expanding regionally.”