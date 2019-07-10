Bluedot targets MSMEs with 'cost-effective' research platform

MARKET research and data analytics agency, Bluedot, aims to target micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with new “cost-effective” research platform, Bluedot Communa.

“Unfortunately, today only very large institutions can afford to conduct surveys making it unaffordable to the majority of businesses,” Bluedot stated in a press release. “Bluedot Communa brings the power of big business to the Caribbean's MSMEs and is poised to significantly change the business landscape.”

The platform works by providing companies direct access to a large online-based community of consumers. These consumers are identified and selected based on a pre-determined set of criteria, including age, location and gender. Members of the public are then paid a commission whenever they respond to surveys commissioned by companies seeking to make more informed decisions on their products and services.

Members of the public join the online community by building their profile to gain access to an online panel where they can complete surveys distributed on behalf of Bluedot's clients

“Bluedot Communa grants anyone the unique opportunity to confidently make data-driven decisions from reliable and timely consumer insights, facilitating a symbiotic relationship where businesses gather insights and consumers are rewarded for providing them,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Larren Peart.

Launching soon in Jamaica, Peart added that the new platform is highly cost-effective and faster as Communa companies will get result in real time compared to traditional research methods that usually yields results in 4-8 weeks.

“With Bluedot Communa, the average cost per response would be approximately 50 per cent less than traditional methods. Additionally, with the use of psychographic profiling, your business will have access to a more accurately represented and relevant demographic,” he said.

Bluedot is a full-service market research, social media insights & data insights agency that provides critical-decision support services, data-driven strategy recommendations, social media optimisation solutions and management consulting services to a wide variety of clients across industries and regions.

— Abbion Robinson