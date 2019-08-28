BOJ again lowers policy interest rate

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has again lowered its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to half-of-a-per cent, effective today.

The policy interest rate represents the interest rate offered by the central bank on overnight placements. The rate has been gradually going down over the past eight quarters, being reduced at least once since the start of 2019.

In a news release yesterday, the BOJ said the reduction “is intended to stimulate a faster expansion in private sector credit, which should lead to higher economic activity, consistent with the inflation target”.

According to the BOJ, “this decision reflects the bank's assessment that inflation is projected to average 4.3 per cent over the next eight quarters within the inflation target of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent. However, in the absence of a policy response, inflation is likely to fall below the lower limit of the target at various points over this period.”

Over the medium term, the bank's forecast is for inflation to gradually approach the midpoint of the BOJ's target, albeit at a slower pace than previously expected. This reduction in the policy rate will support inflation returning more quickly to the centre of the target.

The inflation forecast is mainly predicated on the continued impact of low domestic demand conditions relative to the economy's capacity, slower growth among Jamaica's main trading partners and declines in international commodity prices. It also accounts for the impact of imminent changes in the fuel mix in the domestic energy sector on electricity rates.

Annual inflation at July 2019 reported by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica was 4.3 per cent, up from 4.2 per cent at June 2019 and 3.2 per cent at July 2018. The marginal uptick in inflation mainly reflected the impact of increases in the prices of food items, as well as an increase in electricity rates. With this out-turn, inflation remained within BOJ's target of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent for the third month in a row.

The BOJ anticipates that inflation will decelerate to 3.7 per cent at September 2019, as energy-related prices are likely to fall before accelerating to 4.7 per cent at December 2019, as food price inflation accelerates in the context of hot, dry weather conditions. Inflation is expected to be supported by continued growth in domestic economic activity, partly in response to the lowering of the policy rate over the last eight quarters.

Over the March 2020 to June 2021 quarters, inflation is projected to remain low, in the range of 3.0 to 5.0 per cent, mainly reflecting the impact of lower oil prices, more efficient domestic energy generation and low inflation among Jamaica's main trading partners. The influence of these factors will, however, be offset by the impact of the BOJ's past monetary accommodation.

Inflation is projected to return to the midpoint of the target slowly over the ensuing three years. This outlook, the BOJ reports, carries a material risk that inflation will fall below the target again during that period in the absence of a policy response.

Of note is the fact that the projected trajectory of inflation is lower than previously forecast. This reflects the bank's view that inflation expectations are lower than previously assessed and that the projected pace of expansion in domestic demand in the period will be slower due to headwinds from the global economy.

The risks to the short-term inflation forecast have been assessed to be balanced. The main upside risk, which could cause inflation to be higher than forecast, is the possibility that the impact of the planned diversification of Jamaica's fuel mix on electricity cost may not be as significant as projected.

The main downside risks, which could cause inflation to be lower than forecast, include better than anticipated production in the agriculture sector, which could lead to lower rates of increases in food prices. In addition, domestic demand could be lower than projected, particularly in the context of an escalation in global trade tensions.

Other macroeconomic indicators are projected by the BOJ to continue to be positive. Foreign reserves are adequate, the current account of the balance of payments remains sustainable, market interest rates are low, labour market conditions continue to improve and the fiscal performance is strong.

— Durrant Pate