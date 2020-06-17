BOJ profits growing
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is showing further signs of increased profitability with year to date profit growing to $19.16 billion.
This profitability position puts the BOJ, Jamaica's central bank, in a better position to defend the local currency against wild swings, which have been the order of the day in recent times.
The primary role of the BOJ is not to make a profit but to formulate and implement monetary policy to maintain price stability, ensure the maintenance of a sound and efficient financial system, and meet the public's currency needs.
However, in executing its duties, the BOJ does incur a profit or loss. The BOJ's latest balance for May 27, 2020, showed that it has almost doubled the amounts owing to Government, which moved from $21.8 billion in May last year to $44.48 billion as of April 13 this year.
The year to date profit of $19.16 billion is reflected in the amounts owning to Government. Losses incurred by the BOJ are funded by the Government of Jamaica (GOJ), while profits earned by the central bank are due to GOJ.
There was a marked reduction in financial institutions' advances, which moved to $16.6 billion as of April 13, 2020. This was coming from $28.3 billion, which was advanced as of May 27 last month.
Periodically, the BOJ advances funds on a short-term basis to financial institutions in need of liquidity support. The central bank suffered a decline in its total assets, which moved from $862 billion in May 2019 to $796 billion for the period under review.
—Durrant Pate
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy