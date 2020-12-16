BOJ projects higher currency stock for December

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), in its latest forecast of currency stock, said that the amount of money available for public circulation in December is projected to total $190 billion—$22 billion or 13 per cent more than last month.

In November the total currency stock issued by the central bank amounted to $168.9 billion.

“The projected currency stock of $190.9 billion at the end of December represents an annual nominal growth of 28.2 per cent [when] compared to 11.5 per cent at the corresponding period in 2019. When the forecasted change in the general level of consumer prices is considered—the projected real growth in currency for the year is 21.6 per cent, which is much higher than the real growth of 4.9 per cent for the previous year,” a news release stated, noting also that the December forecast was below the five-year average growth rate of 17.3 per cent normally projected.

Currency stock refers to the value of notes and coins in the hands of the public in addition to those held by financial institutions.

The BOJ said that while it has been customary for it to supply increased currency stocks to financial institutions as they prepare to satisfy the demands associated with increased spending over the Christmas period, the uptick in currency stock may also reflect the desires of deposit taking institutions and individuals to hold precautionary cash balances amidst the uncertainties caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“BOJ recorded net currency issue of $6.1 billion (3.6 per cent) for the period of December 1-11. This was higher than the net currency issue of 0.5 billion recorded over the same period in 2019. Consequently, as at December 11, the stock of currency in the hands of the public and in the vaults of financial institutions was $175.0 billion,” the bank further said in the release.