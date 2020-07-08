BPO entity Continuum pivots to hybrid work-at-home and on-site model in Jamaica

Continuum Global Solutions, a global customer care provider, has announced the completion of its acquisition of call centre operations in Jamaica from Conduent.

The new Continuum team in Jamaica, Continuum said in a release late last week, will continue to deliver service to its clients through a mix of on-site operations and work-at-home via Continuum's ready@home programme.

“We are delighted to welcome the Jamaica team to the Continuum family,” said Jerry Kinnick, president of Continuum Global Solutions. “Our team in Jamaica is outstanding and we are moving quickly to fully transition them to Continuum. This is a very interesting time in our industry with the disruption caused by COVID-19. Continuum has swiftly and efficiently pivoted to a hybrid model to enable us to continue to meet the needs of our clients while protecting the health and safety of our employees and the community. Many of our agents are now working at home as part of our ready@home programme and we continue to take aggressive actions and precautions, as mandated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and the ODPEM [Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management], to help protect the health of our on-site agents.”

Continuum currently operates three locations in Jamaica, including two Montego Bay sites at the Montego Bay Free Zone and Barnett Tech Park and at Naggo Head, Portmore. The company's ready@home programme complements and extends its existing on-site footprint to deliver greater capacity, flexibility and business continuity.

Ready@home agents are fully trained and utilise the latest technology to ensure data security and compliance. The programme also enables Continuum to hire the best talent available, regardless of geography, to meet specific client requirements, the Continuum release stated.

“We are all very excited to become part of Continuum and look forward to growing our business in Jamaica,” said Vitra Gopee, Continuum's country leader, Jamaica. “I am very proud of our team here in Jamaica for all their hard work and efforts to quickly transition to Continuum. In addition, we have successfully transitioned many of our employees to ready@home, which allows them to work at their home and provides greater flexibility around work hours and schedules to keep them income earning.”